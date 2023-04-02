Do you recognize this car? Police say it rammed into a man on a scooter in Broward

A blue car was caught on tape ramming into a man on a scooter Saturday night. Broward police are now turning to the public for help.

The victim shared video with the Miami Herald that shows him on a scooter behind a white SUV on the 700 block of East Sunrise Blvd. Seconds later, what appears to be a blue Toyota Prius slammed into him, throwing him off the scooter.

A photo of the blue car that rammed into a man on a scooter on East Sunrise Blvd. Saturday night.

The blue car, for which police don’t have a license plate number, sped off westbound after noticing the victim on the ground. Several good Samaritans hopped out of their cars and rushed to the victim’s aid.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the victim to Broward Health Medical Center. He told the Miami Herald Sunday that he’s slowly recovering but is still in a lot of pain.

Anyone with information should call Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-5700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.