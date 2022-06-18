‘Recognition is the first step’: Juneteenth celebration at Land Park reflects on holiday

Black freedom and the opportunities for “absolute equality” were celebrated Saturday at the 19th annual Juneteenth Festival at William Land Park.

Beyond the festivities, vendors and live music, Sacramentans marked the event — one of several across the Sacramento region this weekend — as recognition that the struggles faced by Black, indigenous and people of color persist more than 150 years after emancipation.

This year’s theme focused on systemic economic inequalities and how the current systems and laws perpetuate the continued injustices inflicted on communities of color. The festival also continues in the wake of lax COVID-19 restrictions in Sacramento County.

The festival kicked off with a lap around the park from Black Men Run, an organization dedicated to promoting active and healthy living among the Black community. A performance of the “Negro National Hymn” was sung in lieu of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” with audience members singing along to the chorus.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. after the Civil War. Black Americans first celebrated the occasion after news arrived in Galveston, Texas letting them know that they were free.

On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order, No. 3, stating “all slaves are free. This involves absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves.” Juneteenth was first celebrated one year later in communities throughout Texas, and this commemoration spread to Black communities throughout the U.S.

While Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 100 years, it was finally made into a federal holiday last year by President Joe Biden. Still, only 18 states officially recognize the holiday — California is not one of them. Although Juneteenth falls on a Sunday, post offices and federal offices are closed Monday, along with some businesses that recognize the holiday.

James Jackson, founder of iSound Performing Arts, leads a song onstage during “Gospel Under the Stars,” kicking off Sacramento’s 19th annual Juneteenth festival at William Land Park on Friday in Sacramento. Jackson gave emotional testimony about losing his son in a shooting in 2015, and spoke against gun violence and the need for healing. The weekend of festivities began with Friday’s event and ends with the Juneteenth Golf Tournament on Sunday.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Tarilyn Elliot, a gel candlemaker, said.

Story continues

The holiday has also found deeper resonance in recent years in the face of racial disparities among Black communities across the nation.

One festival attendee sported a T-shirt that read, “Juneteenth: Free-ish Since 1868.”

Daniel Oladoja, a Nigerian national living in Sacramento for a fellowship, said the Juneteenth celebration for him defines the Black story and resilience. For his first time in the States, he’s glad to see people not shying away from the struggles the community faces.

“I think recognition is the first step when we can begin to walk towards healing and solving the racism problem,” Oladoja said. He’s also happy the community is embracing the occasion and finding something to celebrate.

Along the perimeter of the park, various vendors and organizations came to commemorate the event.

College Track was among the organizations present at the festival. The nonprofit program supports students from low-income families in Sacramento, getting students from underrepresented communities of color into college and preparing them for careers.

Site director Luisana Victoria said freedom is allowing Black students to have access to higher education without financial hurdles or lack of resources.