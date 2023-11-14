Do you recognise these protesters suspected of advocating terrorist organisations?

Images of protesters police want to interview

Police have released images of people wearing clothes or holding signs that advocate for terrorist organisations on pro-Palestine marches both on Armistice Day and during the weeks before.

The Met said that specialist teams of officers were investigating hours of CCTV footage after 300,000 people marched through the capital last weekend.

Police have said that one of the challenges of identifying those pictured on social media was that they may only have worn head scarves or other clothing for a short period of time while their photograph was taken.

Appeal 1

Detectives are looking into an allegation of anti-Semitic chanting at the pro-Palestine march in London on Armistice Day and are looking to speak with two of the men pictured.

The first man is described as looking aged between 20 and 30, with pale skin and a beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white front panel.

The second man is described as aged between 20 to 30 with light skin, short dark hair and a beard and goatee, wearing a black puffer coat.

Appeal 2

On Trafalgar Square on Nov 4, the police are investigating two of the men pictured in relation to pro-Hamas shouting.

The first man is aged between 40 and 50, of Asian heritage with a grey beard, wearing a dark hoodie with a distinctive white square on the left breast, while the second is aged between 20 and 30, wearing a black hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and a green neck covering.

Appeal 3

Police want to speak to six men pictured in social media footage of a pro-Palestine protest on King Charles Street in central London at around 4.15 pm on Oct 14 in relation to allegations of inciting racial hatred and display of an article in public that arouses reasonable suspicion of membership or support for a proscribed organisation.

Appeal 4

Officers are also trying to identify one of the men pictured waving a placard stating “I fully support Hamas” on it during a protest on Bond Street in London on Oct 21.

The man has short hair, light skin and was wearing a blue jacket with a light top underneath it, a light striped scarf and light trousers or jeans.

Story continues

‘We are now seeking the public’s help’

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Having pursued various lines of inquiry to try and identify these men, we are now seeking the public’s help.

“Many of the images we are sharing are very clear so I feel confident that there will be members of public who recognise the men. I really urge anyone who has information about these men – no matter how small – to call our confidential hotline.

“And if any of these men recognise themselves, I encourage them to go to a police station, so we can speak with them.”

He asked that if anyone who knows who these people are or has information that could help the investigation, please report it in confidence online at http://gov.uk/ACT or by calling 0800 789 321.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.