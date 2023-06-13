Recluse, prophet, madman: who was the real Cormac McCarthy?

The novelist Cormac McCarthy, 88, will publish two novels this year - AP

On paper, the deaths of Martin Amis and Cormac McCarthy might appear to have little in common. The former was a self-consciously “literary” Englishman, who may have made America his last home, but remained the quintessential Brit abroad, happy to offer his (often incendiary) opinions on any matter under the sun, whether literary, cultural or social.

McCarthy, who has died at the age of 89, was Amis’s polar opposite in virtually every regard: taciturn of style while Amis was verbose, reclusive while the younger man was pathologically sociable, and someone who largely kept his opinions and thoughts to himself. Yet both men were titans of 20th and 21st century literature, and their deaths so close together represent a genuine fin de siècle of the literary author as celebrity: we shall not see their like again.

The writing was on the figurative wall for McCarthy last year, when he published his final two novels, The Passenger and Stella Maris. His return to the literary scene was perhaps the highest-profile comeback since David Bowie broke a decade’s silence in 2013. Yet the books did not meet with universal praise; Ian Samson wrote of Stella Maris in the Telegraph that “for a young, brilliant mathematician, [the protagonist] Alicia certainly sounds uncannily like an old male American novelist riffing on some favourite themes and in a familiar style”. Leo Robson was somewhat kinder about The Passenger, saying that it was “an appealing piece of work, unshowy, pungently downbeat, often gripping, with plenty of reflection and evocation.”

In any case, there will now be time for a great deal of reflection and evocation of McCarthy’s legacy, as his millions of admirers come to terms with his departure. Many regarded him as the last Great American Novelist, who wrote in a laconic mixture of simple, often blunt language and unpunctuated sentences that deliberately remove extraneous detail.

Yet he was as much a craftsman as David Foster Wallace or James Joyce (an acknowledged influence); his novels interpolated untranslated Spanish dialogue, Biblical allusions and a near-omnipresent sense of menace lurking just outside, or (worse) within the Mexican borderland settings that he so vividly evokes.

Josh Brolin in the 2007 film adaptation of ‘No Country for Old Men’ - Getty

McCarthy did not embrace the glare of publicity in his final months. He spent his time in New Mexico, either at home or at the scientific Santa Fe Institute, where he was a research fellow. He had little interest in fiction, contemporary or classic (although he expressed a fondness for Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick). He told Rolling Stone in 2007 that it “seems like an odd thing to do”. He did not have an email address, a mobile phone or a social-media account, which allowed him, in 2021, to be temporarily impersonated on the latter by a hoaxer.

At a time when novelists are expected to be available to promote their work, McCarthy eschewed publicity; only on rare occasions did he surface, whale-like, to give enigmatic statements to the press. “My perfect day,” he told the Wall Street Journal in 2009, “is sitting in a room with some blank paper. That’s heaven. That’s gold, and anything else is just a waste of time.”

The notorious exception came in 2007, when he unexpectedly agreed to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey to discuss his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Road, the post-apocalyptic tale of the relationship between a father and son. It was an awkward encounter, in which Winfrey asked banal questions and McCarthy seemed downcast and uncomfortable. Yet he remained immune to fame: when Winfrey asked him whether he cared that millions of people read his books, he replied: “In all honesty, I have to say I really don’t.”

Since then, his work has largely appeared on the big screen, with high-profile adaptations of his novels No Country for Old Men (2005) and The Road (2006), and his original screenplay, The Counsellor, filmed by Ridley Scott in 2013.

Last year, I asked several authors, filmmakers and critics for their opinions of McCarthy, and the response was mixed. One major novelist dismissed him completely, decrying his “vein-bulging, lyrical-macho” style, while another bestselling writer simply sighed: “He annoys me terribly.”

The biographer DJ Taylor is an admirer, but not an uncritical one. “I like McCarthy’s work, but think that he benefits from simply being an American, and being able to write about wide open spaces and the like. There’s a sentence in one of his books that goes something like, ‘He got on his horse and rode down the long street into America.’ The English equivalent would be: ‘He got on his bike and rode down the village lane into Surrey.’”

Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee in the 2009 film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Road’ - Icon Films

Other writers were more appreciative. The novelist Timothy Mo admitted that McCarthy “overwrites amateurishly”, but said that “some unholy magic keeps his narratives compelling” nonetheless. “Even his highly affected punctuation… can be tolerated when he makes scenes and people so vivid. He does it through conversation, with characters revealed in entirety through a line of dialogue. He has that true novelist’s gift of wooing life into the page.”

The historian Dan Jones, meanwhile went further and called McCarthy “one of the greatest living American writers. He understands more about both the awesomeness and the fleeting insignificance of human existence in time and landscape than anyone else.” Jones also remarked that “I suppose that because he doesn’t write about oppression and identity politics and metropolitan angst, he’s a bit out of fashion.”

McCarthy put his own success down to good fortune. On one occasion in 1981, he was awarded a Genius Grant by the MacArthur Fellowship, just as he ran out of money; it literally appeared at his front door, brought to the Tennessee motel, owned by a friend, where he was staying. Such things, he told the Wall Street Journal, have happened “over and over and over again. Enough to make you superstitious.”

McCarthy’s novels all received acclaim, but the nightmarish and terrifying Blood Meridian (1985) is often described as his greatest and may well be his lasting testament. The bleak Western, set in 1840s New Mexico, follows a nihilistic group of scalp hunters, the real-life Glanton Gang, who commit acts of extraordinary violence against Native Americans. An unnamed teenage boy – “the kid” – joins them, and makes the fateful acquaintance of the novel’s philosophical antagonist Judge Holden, an almost supernatural figure who declares that “war is god”.

Jones said that Blood Meridian is “the book I go back to most when I’m trying to psych myself up to write wild battle scenes”. It was also where John Hillcoat, who directed the film adaptation of The Road, began his association and friendship with McCarthy. “My film The Proposition,” he told me, “was partly inspired by Blood Meridian… I wanted to take some of the spirit of the novel and put it in my own backyard of Australia. It taps into the idea that all frontiers lead to bloodbaths, with people behaving badly on all sides.” (Hillcoat has been trying to get the rights to make Blood Meridian for years, but complex issues, including their ownership lying with the now-disgraced producer Scott Rudin, have so far frustrated this.)

McCarthy, in turn, admired The Proposition, a Nick Cave-scripted Western set in 19th-century Australia. It concerns a criminal who’s ordered to murder his notorious older brother, on pain of their younger sibling’s execution if he fails. McCarthy apparently believed that its mixture of extreme violence and gruff poetry connected to his own themes of man’s inhumanity – and humanity – in an apparently godless world. He ensured that Hillcoat was sent an early copy of The Road, and it was, the director said, “the fastest book I’ve ever read – I couldn’t put it down. My first reaction to it was: ‘How could I make this as a film?’”

Hillcoat did not speak to McCarthy until shortly before filming, and found him a warm but hands-off collaborator, who wasn’t there to offer solutions. “I did ask Cormac what, in his mind, was the cause of the apocalypse. He tried to divert the answer, and said it was open to the reader to decide.” Even so, when the time came for McCarthy to view the final cut, Hillcoat and his screenwriter Joe Penhall were petrified: “We were talking about mutual suicide pacts if he didn’t like it.”

When the film finished, McCarthy excused himself and was gone for 15 minutes, to Hillcoat and Penhall’s mounting panic. When he returned, having visited the bathroom, he remarked, “I didn’t come here to blow smoke up your a**es”, and praised the film, saying only that he missed three lines of dialogue.

Even in dystopia McCarthy’s work could produce tender moments - AP

The intensity and bleakness of McCarthy’s writing, as well as his refusal to play the publicity game, has led to his being perceived as misanthropic and remote, but Hillcoat praised him on both a personal and professional level. “He’s a great raconteur, full of stories. After the screening, we had a five-hour lunch with him, and had the best time. He’s very funny – he’s just not interested in the spotlight. It’s not about that for him, it’s about the work, and he’s got no interest in all that other stuff… He’s actively keen not to get caught up and messed around in it.”

It was during subsequent conversations that Hillcoat discovered how firmly this post-apocalyptic novel was rooted in its writer’s own life. “Cormac told me he had the idea for The Road when he was travelling in a motel somewhere out in the desert, and had trouble sleeping. He looked down on the desert at four in the morning, at this ominous landscape, then turned and saw his then-six-year-old son [John] lying asleep.

“As an older parent [John was born when McCarthy was around 65], his mortality was on his mind – how he would leave this being whom he would do anything for – and he wanted to know how this child would fare in the world if he wasn’t there.”

Humorous raconteur, devoted parent, aficionado of scientific research: these qualities might seem, at a glance, incompatible with the grimmest moments in McCarthy’s books. Yet in reality, his world was a fiercely Blakean one, filled both with unimaginable horror and elemental tenderness and love. It will inevitably be the case now that even his less adored work will now be reassessed and tributes paid by his peers and admirers, mourning the death of another literary legend so soon after Amis.

Yet McCarthy might have said it best long before them, when he wrote in his semi-autobiographical 1979 novel Suttree that “Death is what the living carry with them. A state of dread, like some uncanny foretaste of a bitter memory. But the dead do not remember and nothingness is not a curse. Far from it.”