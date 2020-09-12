We need to reclaim populism from the right. It has a long, proud leftwing history

For the last four years the American commentary class has been in a state of sustained hysteria over what they call “populism”. As our experts use the word, “populism” refers to the peculiar views of Donald Trump, whatever they are, or those of the leaders of Hungary and Brazil and Poland. More formally, “populism” is said to be the nightmare “ism” in which racist authoritarians attack the news media and ignore the authority of the learned.

I welcome anyone wanting to join the fight against conservatism, a movement that will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s presidential triumph this November. But whenever we hear our designated authorities and opinion leaders use “populism” as a synonym for everything that is wrong with that movement, we should remember that the word was originally invented to designate precisely the opposite sensibility.

Unlike other political terms, we know almost exactly where, when, and why the word “populism” came to be. It was coined in May 1891 by a group of Kansas politicos riding on a train between Kansas City and Topeka; a “populist” was to be a shorthand expression for supporters of a third-party movement then beginning to challenge the shibboleths of 19-century politics and economics.

The Populist party, as it came to be known, was part of a leftwing flowering then happening around the world, the rough American equivalent of the labor parties and social-democratic unions springing up in other lands. “Populism”, as its adherents saw it, was a fine and hopeful thing, a mass movement of farmers and industrial workers demanding action by the government to improve the economic situation of ordinary people and, while they were at it, a war on corruption as well. In an extremely unusual move for the time, the populists tried, in the movement’s early days, to enlist black farmers alongside white ones in the south in their fight for economic reform. (It didn’t end well.)

American elites of the day were unanimous in their fear and loathing of populism. They used the movement’s name as a different sort of shorthand, meaning all the pathologies that upper-class people thought characterized the lesser orders.

According to America’s leading editors and men of letters, populism represented the irrational resentments of society’s losers and rural ignoramuses, who brayed for silly things like the income tax, a fiat currency and a crackdown on monopolies. Populism was said to be a kind of collective madness afflicting these lower orders, in which sinister demagogues – often female – beguiled the simple-minded people of the interior. Because populists questioned the gold standard – then the sacred bulwark of academic economics – elites reviled them as ignorant and anti-intellectual. Populism, in their thinking, was the class war come to America. In a climate of unhinged journalistic hysteria, America’s ruling establishment of the 1890s proceeded to beat populism down. (If you’re curious, you can peruse a selection of anti-populist political cartoons from that era on my website.)

For a few decades in the first half of the 20th century, American historians thought highly of populism, seeing it as the beginning of the reform tradition that eventually came into its own in the administration of Franklin Roosevelt.

Then everything changed. In the 1950s, American intellectuals soured on reform movements made up of working people. Led by the most famous historian of the period, Columbia University’s Richard Hofstadter, the eminent thinkers of that contented era painted populism as the great example of the scary things that could happen when society’s lower orders got organized. Rather than heroes, the pops were now seen as backwoods cranks who had risen up against a sophisticated economic system they simply could not understand. The men of mid-century rationality redefined populism as a generic shorthand for everything they themselves were not: bigots, xenophobes, anti-intellectual, anti-science, paranoid. “Populists” were people who were uncomfortable with complexity and out of step with modernity.

Although these “consensus” intellectuals never acknowledged it, their psychological reinterpretation of populism was pretty much the same bill of hysterical accusations that had been leveled at reformers in the 1890s.

