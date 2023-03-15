‘Reckless’ Russian fighter jet smashes into US drone over Black Sea

US MQ-9 drone Russia Su-27 fighter jet US drone collision Europe - Senior Master Sgt Paul Holcomb/Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Russian fighter jet smashed into a $32 million (£26 million) US surveillance drone which plummeted into the Black Sea and was destroyed.

Joe Biden, the US president, was immediately briefed on the incident as the White House condemned Moscow’s “reckless” actions, while the Pentagon warned about the risk of escalation.

On Tuesday night, Russia's ambassador to the US accused Washington of "provocation" after he was summoned to a meeting by the Department of State.

In remarks that appear to admit Russian involvement in the incident – after the Kremlin had on Tuesday denied responsibility – Anatoly Antonov said: "The American UAV deliberately and provocatively was moving towards Russian territory with transponders turned off."

The Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov arrives for a meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Karen Donfried - AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

"We view this incident as a provocation. The unacceptable activity of the US military in the close proximity to our borders is a cause for concern.

"They are collecting intelligence, which is subsequently used by the Kyiv regime to strike at our armed forces and territory."

US officials said that the MQ-9 Reaper surveillance and reconnaissance drone was in international airspace when two Russian Su-27s fighters approached it.

They flew near it for between 30 and 40 minutes, repeatedly moved in front of it, and dumped fuel on the drone in an apparent attempt to disrupt its flight path.

One of the jets then moved behind the drone and got so close it hit the unmanned US aircraft’s propeller, which is at the back.

Drone operators controlling it from a US base were forced to bring it down in international waters.

It was the first such incident since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

The drone came down west of Crimea and the Russian jets reportedly landed there, according to US officials.

They also said that the Russian pilots’ actions had been “unsafe, unprofessional, environmentally unsound,” and showed a “lack of competence”.

The White House said it was not immediately clear if the Russian pilots had intended to down the drone.

Mark Kimmitt, a retired US Army general, said: “When you’re dumping fuel from your aircraft, that’s a serious effort to try to bring that thing down. This isn’t escalatory unless we want to make it escalatory. I hope everyone takes a deep breath.”

Others suggested that the Russian pilots were probably only intending to “buzz” the drone and pressurise its remote operator, but one of them got too close.

The Pentagon said that the Su-27 that hit the drone also almost crashed following the collision.

A Pentagon spokesman said that the drone had not been recovered by the Russians.

The Russian defence ministry claimed the drone crashed owing to “sharp manoeuvring”, saying: “The Russian fighters did not use their onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the [drone] and returned safely to their home airfield.”

Drones and other US and British intelligence collection aircraft have been operating over the Black Sea for months.

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesman, said it was “not uncommon” to have intercepts, when one aircraft makes visual or electronic contact with another.

US MQ-9 drone Russia Su-27 fighter jet US drone collision Europe - Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters

He said there had been other intercepts over the Black Sea in recent weeks, but this case was “unique” because it had resulted in the “splashing” of the US drone.

Mr Kirby said if the Russians had been trying to send a message about not flying in the area, it would not work.

“If the message is that they want to deter or dissuade us from flying and operating in international airspace over the Black Sea, then that is not going to happen,” he said.

“We are going to continue to fly and operate in international airspace over international waters. We don’t need to have some sort of check-in with the Russians before we fly in international airspace.”

Reapers have a 66ft wingspan and can fly at an altitude of up to 50,000ft. They are used for surveillance and reconnaissance, and intelligence collection in support of strikes.

In addition to the US, they are used by other countries including the UK and France.

Several have been lost in recent years, including to hostile action. One was shot down in 2019 over Yemen with a surface-to-air missile fired by Houthi rebels.

Last year, a Reaper reportedly crashed in Libya and another went down during a training exercise in Romania.

The Pentagon said that the latest incident came in the wake of a pattern of dangerous behaviour by Russian pilots operating near aircraft flown by the US and its allies, including over the Black Sea.

A spokesman for the US European Command said: “These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation.”

General James B Hecker, the Commander of the US Air Forces in Europe, said: “Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9.

“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.

“US and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely.”