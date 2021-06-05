Reckitt to sell China baby formula business to Primavera Capital for $2.2 billion

(Reuters) - British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said on Saturday it was selling its infant formula and child nutrition (IFCN) business in China to investment firm Primavera Capital Group for an enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

The Lysol disinfectant and Dettol soap maker will retain an 8% stake in IFCN China and anticipates net cash proceeds to be about $1.3 billion, it said in an emailed statement.

As a result of the sale, Reckitt said it expects to incur a net loss of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.5 billion), principally relating to the re-measurement of goodwill and intangible assets for IFCN China, it said.

($1 = 0.7065 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)