Recipes for celebrating the end of 2020

Winners at two of the last three tournaments, Canada has the opportunity to establish a more modernized version of a U20 dynasty with a triumph on home ice at the world juniors.
James Harden will return for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Jordan was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He rushed for 597 yards and six touchdowns in five games.
Greg Norman posted pictures from a hospital bed announcing he has COVID-19.
From Peter Forsberg to Jordan Eberle, here are the 12 single-best performances in the history of the world junior championship.
The Clippers scored a big win, but lost Leonard to a scary injury in the process.
This is not how this season was supposed to go in Golden State.
Barring a major upset, the Kansas City Chiefs should return to the Super Bowl for a second straight year. But there are a few teams who could give the Chiefs a run for their money.
It all comes down to Week 16, which has opened the door for some unexpected players to be the difference-makers.
Former France coach Raymond Domenech is taking charge of Nantes, the struggling French club said Saturday.Domenech has been given a contract as Nantes first-team coach until the end of the season, in what the 68-year-old Frenchman called a "terrific opportunity to return to the field.” The club is languishing in 16th place in the top tier and enters the winter break without a win in eight games.It is 27 years since Domenech last coached at club level, with Lyon.Domenech’s tenure as France coach ended in humiliation at the World Cup in South Africa 10 years ago. The entire playing squad went on a training ground strike in the small town of Knysna in protest, after striker Nicolas Anelka was sent home for having insulted Domenech during his halftime team talk against Mexico.Standing in a field surrounded by cameras and photographers, Domenech’s embarrassment was complete as he read out a statement written by the players as to why they were sitting on the team bus and not training.Government officials and fans back home poured scorn on the side, as France went out at the group stage without winning a game and scoring only one late consolation goal in a defeat to host South Africa.After that game, Domenech pointedly refused to shake the hand of South Africa’s Brazilian coach Carlos Alberto Parreira.Four years earlier, Domenech’s France side reached the 2006 World Cup final in Germany, only to lose a dramatic penalty shootout to Italy after star playmaker Zinedine Zidane was sent off in extra time for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest. Both had scored in a 1-1 draw.Despite France’s group-stage elimination from the European Championship in 2008, Domenech’s contract was extended.Feared as a rugged and uncompromising defender during his playing career, Domenech began his coaching career with Mulhouse. He took charge of Lyon in 1988 when it was in the second division and instantly got it promoted to the top flight as champions.His Lyon coaching career ended five years later.Domenech, whose wife Estelle Denis is a sports television presenter, has worked as a consultant in recent years, notably appearing regularly on sports daily L’Equipe’s TV channel. He has also held a role as president of France’s national union of soccer coaches since 2016.Nantes has won eight French titles, but it has not been competitive for many years. Former coach Christian Gourcuff — whose son, midfielder Yoann Gourcuff, played at the 2010 World Cup under Domenech — was fired earlier this month.Nantes resumes its relegation fight when it hosts fourth-place Rennes on Jan. 6.“I’m very pleased and proud today to join an iconic French club like Nantes,” Domenech said. “I’m looking forward to working with the staff and doing everything I can to return the club to a place worthy of its rank.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
Tom Brady threw four touchdowns and led the Bucs to a 34-0 lead ... in the first half.
With his job increasingly on the line after an alarming start to the season, Mikel Arteta placed his faith in Arsenal's kids to get the team out of trouble.They delivered for their under-pressure manager.Powered by two 19-year-olds — Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka — and a 20-year-old in Emile Smith Rowe making his first start in the Premier League this season, Arsenal produced its best performance in some time to beat Chelsea 3-1 and lift some of the gloom over Emirates Stadium on Saturday.Arteta had billed the coming week, starting with the visit of Chelsea, as a “crucial” period that would determine which direction Arsenal was heading this season.There was even some mischievous talk by Arsenal's rivals and critics of Arteta's team being in a relegation fight, given that it had lost five of the last seven league games — drawing the other two — to slip to 15th in the 20-club league.A first league victory in nearly two months was vital, therefore, to boost Arsenal's players' fragile confidence — even if it only lifted them into 14th place.“We needed that. We needed to give the fans something,” Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney said. “It's something to build on.”It took 90 minutes for the scrutiny that was hovering over Arteta to drift toward his Chelsea counterpart, Frank Lampard.That's three losses in the last four league games for Chelsea, which has dropped to sixth place and whose identity — and best lineup — is increasingly hard to decipher. Lampard oversaw a spending spree of nearly $300 million in the summer transfer window and knows the pressure is on to win trophies this season.“I’ll take responsibility on the outside," Lampard said, “but the players also have to take responsibility.”A penalty by Alexandre Lacazette, earned by a foul by Reece James on Tierney, and a stunning free kick by Granit Xhaka put Arsenal 2-0 ahead at halftime, before Smith Rowe and Saka combined for the latter to loft a shot — or was it a cross? — off the far post and into the net.Playing only his third game in the Premier League, Rowe Smith — who spent the second half of last season on loan at second-tier Huddersfield — was a sensation in central midfield and Martinelli again impressed with his energy on the left wing after starting in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aside from scoring, Saka also earned the foul from which Xhaka converted the free kick.UNITED STREAK ENDSManchester United's perfect away record is over, though it needed a late own-goal to end it.Substitute Axel Tuanzebe unwittingly deflected a shot from Jamie Vardy into his own net in the 85th to gift Leicester a 2-2 draw at home to United. The result kept Leicester above United in the standings after they started the day in second and third place.Bruno Fernandes set up Marcus Rashford for the opener, made a sloppy mistake that led to Harvey Barnes equalizing, then scored himself in the 79th to put United back in the lead.United had won its first six away games of the campaign.VILLA SOARINGAston Villa had far too much for Crystal Palace in its 3-0 home win, despite playing the whole second half with 10 men after Tyrone Mings collected a second yellow card just before halftime.Hard-working Villa striker Ollie Watkins played a part in all three goals, scored by Bertrand Traore, Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi. Villa has picked up 10 points from a possible 12 this month.Southampton had two second-half goals ruled out by VAR in a 0-0 draw at Fulham in the day's other match.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
LONDON — Arsenal finally lifted the gloom surrounding the club and beat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday, with a strong performance from younger players, as the Gunners won their first Premier League match in nearly two months.A calmly taken penalty from Alexandre Lacazette, a sensational free kick from Granit Xhaka and a bizarre goal from Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal all three points at Emirates Stadium.But it was a nervy finish for the hosts as Chelsea got a consolation goal from Tammy Abraham in the 85th minute after initially being flagged for offside. The visitors were then awarded a penalty a few minutes later, but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Jorginho's shot in injury time.Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he could feel the energy on the team bus before the match.“I said to them we have to take this opportunity now,” he said. “It’s a really important win for us."We needed the points for sure and we did it against one of the best teams in the league in a convincing way."Arsenal climbed up to 14th place with 17 points after the team’s worst start to a season in decades.“Yeah, it’s a start, isn’t it? We needed that today,” left back Kieran Tierney said. “We’ve had a few bad results this season. But we started on the front foot today.”The victory at Emirates Stadium, which was empty because of coronavirus restrictions, eased pressure on Arteta.“Relieved and proud of the players for the performance they put it,” Arteta said when asked how he felt. “And to give something back to the fans who I can imagine have been very disappointed.”It was Arsenal’s first league win since Nov. 1 against Manchester United. And the Gunners did it with a mixture of senior players and youth, who showed verve and creativity going forward.Arteta picked young players to start, including Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka, and the team shined throughout the match.“It was a really good mixture of senior players and young players that we have. I think they were really, really good,” Arteta said.Part of Arsenal's team selection was forced upon the manager with defender Gabriel having to self-isolate for three matches because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Two other Brazilians, David Luiz and Willian, were absent because they were feeling unwell.Prior to the victory against Chelsea, Arsenal was winless in its last seven league matches with five defeats and two draws.Chelsea, on the other hand, didn’t seem to turn up for the majority of the match, even though the club could have moved up to second in the league with a win. As it stands, the Blues moved down to sixth with 25 points.“The first half was certainly our worst performance of the season,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “I’m concerned about what’s at the bottom of it, but I’m not sure if it’s complacency.”Arsenal started brightly and within 40 seconds, Martinelli was unmarked in the penalty area but scuffed his shot. It was a sign of things to come.As halftime approached, Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney ran past Reece James in the penalty area and went over. Television replays showed that James clipped the back of Tierney’s left foot, with the Arsenal defender appearing to go to ground easily.“I felt contact and I went down but I haven’t seen it back,” Tierney said.But VAR confirmed that it was a foul, and Lacazette stepped up, ran up to the ball, stopped for a moment and then sent goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way in the 34th.Lacazette, who is Arsenal’s top scorer in all competitions this season with six, celebrated by wiping his brow in relief and grinning from ear to ear.Just before halftime, Saka was chopped down by N’Golo Kante for a free kick. Xhaka, just back from a three-match ban for violent conduct, hovered over the ball before sending a stunning, curling free kick over the Chelsea wall with his left foot and into the top corner in the 44th.Chelsea tried to gain a foothold at the start of the second half after making a double substitution, but it was short-lived.Saka found his way down the right and only he will know whether he meant it as a shot or a cross. But the ball confused Mendy and sailed over his head to bang in off the inside of the post in the 56th.When asked if he meant it as a shot, Saka simply said with a smile: “Of course man.”Chelsea showed spirit at the end, but it was too little, too late. Lampard said his players weren't running and sprinting enough for large periods of the match.“Not a good enough first half, a better second half but it was too late by that point,” he said. “It was certainly a lethargic approach in the first half."And the penalty miss from Jorginho energized the Arsenal defenders for the five minutes of injury time to see out the match.“It would have been a longer five minutes if that penalty went in,” Tierney said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsFrank Griffiths, The Associated Press
Following a wrist injury to captain Kirby Dach, denceman Bowen Byram and forward Dylan Cozens will act as co-captains for Canada at the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton. Dach suffered the tournament-ending injury during Canada's exhibition win against Russia on Wednesday. Under International Ice Hockey Federation rules, one player must wear the 'C' during games. Bryam and Cozens will alternate wearing the "C" throughout the tournament, which Canada kicks off on Saturday against Germany at 6 p.m. ET. Forward Connor McMichael will serve as alternate captain.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has restructured the contract for Trevor Harris, keeping the starting quarterback with the squad through 2022.The team says the restructured contract helps the club meet salary-cap requirements.Harris signed with Edmonton last year and was named the club's most outstanding player. He set playoffs records for consecutive completions (22) and completion percentage (92.3 per cent) in an East semifinal win over Montreal. Edmonton lost to Hamilton in the East final.Prior to Edmonton, Harris spent four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2016-18)."Knowing what dollar amount he'd be at allows us to start planning accordingly for the rest of the team. We're very fortunate to have a player like Trevor whose character and team-first attitude is even better than his outstanding play on the field," Edmonton general manager Brock Sunderland said in a statement. EXTENSIONS FOR TICATS EXECSThe Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended the contracts of senior directors of personnel and co-managers of football operations Drew Allemang and Shawn Burke.The deals come two days after the Ticats extended the contract of head coach Orlondo Steinauer.Allemang has been part of the Ticats' front office for 12 seasons. The Hamilton native has been assistant general manager, director of Canadian scouting, co-ordinator of Canadian player development and co-ordinator of football operations.Burke, a native of Guelph, Ont., has served as assistant GM, director of football operations, director of football administration and director of community relations and communications.“Drew and Shawn are two very bright and diligent football executives who both have a superb work ethic,” Ticats chief executive officer Scott Mitchell said in a statement. “They are also just great people who have spent their entire careers in the Tiger-Cat organization and have excelled in every role they have been in." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020.The Canadian Press
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Slater Koekkoek to a one-year, US$850,000 deal.The Oilers had a hole on the blue line after revealing Oscar Klefbom would miss the season because of a shoulder injury.The 26-year-old Koekkoek had one goal and nine assists in 42 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season.The native of Winchester, Ont., has seven goals and 22 assists in 149 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Chicago.Picked 10th overall by the Lightning in the 2012 NHL draft, the Peterborough Petes product also has appeared in 185 career American Hockey League games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020.The Canadian Press
EDMONTON — Forward Dylan Cozens and defenceman Bowen Bryam will alternate wearing the captain's 'C' for Canada at the world junior hockey championship.Canada captain Kirby Dach suffered a wrist injury in a pre-tournament game against Russia on Wednesday and will miss the event.Hockey Canada says Dach remains captain of the team.Under International Ice Hockey Federation rules, one player must wear the 'C' during games.Forward Connor McMichael will serve as a full-time alternate captain.Canada opens tournament play Saturday against Germany at Rogers Place. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020.The Canadian Press
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was replaced in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an ankle injury and did not return.Chase Daniel entered the game and his first possession ended with a sack with the Bucs leading 13-0 on Saturday. Stafford was 2 of 3 for 17 yards and was sacked on his only drive.The banged-up Stafford started the game after being listed as questionable with rib and right thumb injuries. Detroit’s third-string quarterback is David Blough, who was an undrafted rookie last season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns delayed their flight to the New York area for Sunday’s game against the Jets to conduct contact tracing after a player tested positive for COVID-19.The team issued a statement Saturday announcing the positive test and said it has closed its facility for tracing. The Browns had been scheduled to leave Cleveland at 2:45 p.m., but players have been told to stay home until the tracing is finished. The player who tested positive was not immediately identified.The Browns (10-4) are closing in on their first playoff appearance since 2002 and can potentially clinch a berth with a win over the Jets (1-13).Also, the team has not yet said if rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills will play. Wills, the No. 10 overall draft pick from Alabama, was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday after having close contact with a person outside the team.As long as he doesn't test positive, Wills could be activated before the team leaves for its game.Wills is an important part of an offensive line that's taken some hits lately.Starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second game in a row Sunday with a sprained ankle and the Browns lost versatile lineman Chris Hubbard for the season with a knee injury suffered in a win over the Giants. Rookie Nick Harris will make his first career start in Teller's spot.Like numerous NFL teams, the Browns have been dealing with positive cases for most of the season. Defensive star Myles Garrett missed two games after contracting the virus. He said last week he was still struggling with lingering effects from the illness and continued to undergo breathing treatments.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Kevin Love will be back in Cleveland's starting lineup Saturday night against the Pistons after missing the season opener with a calf injury.Love had been sidelined since the team's first exhibition game against Indiana on Dec. 12, when he got kicked in the calf. Love said his leg was swollen from his knee to his Achilles tendon.He wanted to play in Wednesday's game against Charlotte, but the team decided that two more days of rest would be beneficial.The 32-year-old, five-time All-Star forward said he “feels great” but knows he may struggle with his conditioning early on.Cleveland's first road game will also mark centre Andre Drummond's return to Detroit. He was traded to the Cavaliers in February after seven seasons with the Pistons. He made two All-Star teams while with Detroit.Drummond had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the Cavs' opening-night win over the Hornets.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press