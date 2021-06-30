Recipe Unlimited to Release 2021 Second Quarter Results

VAUGHAN, ON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation will be releasing 2021 second quarter financial results on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com) after the close of markets on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Recipe has scheduled an earnings webcast to discuss 2021 second quarter results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, August 6th, 2021. The webcast can be viewed by registering at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1476952&tp_key=ae6966dba7

If joining by phone, please call 416-764-8609 or 1-888-390-0605, five to ten minutes prior to the start time. The Confirmation number is 73268090.

A copy of the presentation will be available at the time of the call on Recipe's investor website (www.recipeunlimited.investorroom.com).

A telephone replay of the call will be available until midnight on August 27th, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (416) 764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter passcode 268090#.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 28, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,330 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

