Recipe for success: Chefs course opens up the world for award-winning student

Joe Slater (Handout)

At age 19, Joe Slater is busy packing for France to spend a ski season in Val d’Isere as a chalet chef.

It is something his younger self could not have imagined doing. At school in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, Slater knew that A-levels were not for him but was unsure of his next step.

“I wasn’t a big fan of school,” he said. “I’m an active kind of person and I really only enjoyed the sport, the art and the food. I was considering a sports-related course and then someone suggested I have a look round Westminster Kingsway College.”

The open day was a revelation. With its national reputation and “amazing” facilities, including two restaurants – a brasserie and fine-dining experience – which catering students run on a daily basis, Slater realised his enjoyment of food and cooking could be the key to his future.

Despite the prospect of an hour and a half commute each way to college, he enrolled in the three-year Professional Chef Diploma course and has never looked back.

The highlight came earlier this year when Slater was selected to represent England in the International Young Chef Olympiad.

Joe Slater, who competed in the International Young Chef Olympiad (Handout)

Competing against chefs from more than 40 countries, the student came fourth overall and his pasta agnolotti was awarded the best vegetarian dish of the competition.

“I practised that dish over and over – we put it on the menu at the brasserie – and it paid off,” said Slater. “It was such an amazing experience and I couldn’t believe I was chosen for it.”

His advice to other teenagers making choices at 16 is to think about what you enjoy, over and above school subjects.

“I used to cook at home, baking mainly,” he said. “I worked in a little cake shop when I was at school and while I was at college, I got a part-time job at The Chequers Inn in Weston Turville. The head chef there really helped and inspired me.

“With work and college, and the commute, it was a big commitment but I was prepared to put the time in because of the opportunities it could open up.”

As he develops menus for the ski company he will be working for in France, Slater has no fears about being in sole charge of providing delicious meals for dozens of people. As a non-skier, however, he is worried about his performance on the slopes.

“I’m going with my girlfriend, who does ski,” he said. “She’s doing front of house and I’ll be doing the cooking, but I’ll definitely have a few skiing lessons before I start work.”