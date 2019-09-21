Rechsteiner, Foster lead Kennesaw State past Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Bronson Rechsteiner rushed for a school-record 221 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries, Isaac Foster added 183 yards on eight carries with two TDs and Kennesaw State rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Missouri State 35-24 on Saturday.

Peyton Huslig staked Missouri State to a 6-0 lead with a 6-yard toss to Lorenzo Thomas and a missed PAT. Huslig added a 2-yard TD run at the 2:48 mark of the second quarter for a 13-0 Bears lead, but it was all Kennesaw State (3-1) from there.

In fact, the Owls took the lead for good with three one-play drives. Foster opened the scoring for Kennesaw State with a 75-yard run on the first play with 2:31 to go in the second quarter to cut its deficit to 13-7. Parker Lacina kicked a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to stretch Missouri State's lead to 16-7.

On the Owls' first play of the third quarter, Foster raced 67 yards for a score to make it 16-14 and Rechsteiner gave them the lead for good when he sprinted 85 yards for a score on the first play of their ensuing possession. Kennesaw State used three plays on its third possession of the third quarter to score. Rechsteiner picked up 64 yards of the 69-yard drive with a run on the first play and Shaquil Terry capped the drive with a 4-yard TD run to put the Owls up 28-16. Kennesaw State then put together its longest scoring drive of the game, a seven-play, 68-yard march with Daniel David running it in from 4 yards out to make it 35-16.

Kennesaw State, playing its third straight road game, finished with 479 yards on the ground after coming in leading all Division I schools at 388.7 yards per game. The Owls have at least one rushing TD in 42 straight games.

Huslig completed 28 of 46 passes for 292 yards and two TDs for the Bears (0-3).