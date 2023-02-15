Recession Proofing Yourself Through LinkedIn: How Hala Taha is Guiding Individuals to Success

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Recent layoffs at several high-profile, multi-billion dollar tech companies have been sending shock waves to unexpecting employees and other professionals. The workforce is accepting the bitter truth that no matter how safe your current role or company makes you feel, the threat of job loss and unemployment is always a possibility.

Although this idea has proven to be true, skilled professionals must recession proof themselves by investing in overlooked spaces that will enhance their career prospects and amplify their individual value that isn't tied to any company, so you'll be a more attractive hire for another company. By doing so, you'll be forging your own path and leveraging your strengths, versus letting someone else control that for you.

Recession proofing yourself can be done by creating a personal brand using an online portfolio like LinkedIn. Hala Taha offers strategies and hacks that can help you grow your personal brand on the platform, increasing your visibility and awareness of your expertise - two factors that give you a leg up with applying for jobs.

Why Personal Branding on LinkedIn is More Successful

Personal branding gives social proof, which gives the impression that you are a qualified professional. This image is important to build because it will maximize the interest you receive. Examples of social proof include the number of followers you have, your post engagements, recommendations, and endorsements. Conveniently, since it is career-oriented, LinkedIn has the most spaces for including information like this without it feeling out of place.

LinkedIn is a convenient place to focus on personal branding because only 5.2% of users are content creators. A smaller pool of competition is clearly a positive when trying to build something long-lasting. However, personal branding should only be done through personal profiles. Marketing with a company profile isn't a smart move because it has far less capabilities and visibility. It therefore provides the audience with a less relatable experience.

Another reason why LinkedIn can be profitable is due to it being one of very few platforms that still use organic reach - referring to the number of users who have seen your content without the use of paid ads.

The main way LinkedIn does this is by including all the content your connections interact with on your homepage. Compared to other social media platforms without this, it's much more difficult to reach a target audience and sustain them. From a business standpoint, this gives you a higher chance of success and exposure without the need for paid promotions.

Positive Effects of Building a Personal Brand

As you develop your personal brand, you'll be able to establish yourself as a thought leader in your area of expertise. You can stand out as an expert in your field who offers something companies will want. If you're building your brand presence correctly you'll also gain an audience who enjoys engaging with you.

The level of engagement needed to have a reputable personal brand will vary depending on whether you decide to eventually become an entrepreneur, because an entrepreneur must protect and maintain their reputation online more than someone who wants to be an employee.

With an established personal brand or audience, it's easier to charge higher rates for your services and negotiate higher salaries from job offers. Additionally, you'll have more transferable assets because your abilities will be visible through your LinkedIn profile. Higher visibility will lead to more invitations from companies and individuals wanting to work with you because they have less doubt about your value.

These invitations and offers are called ‘pull marketing' and it will make your life much easier because you'll no longer fight to show your worth. The reliability of your public image will make other professionals curious about what you can do for them, not vice versa.

How Hala Leveraged LinkedIn to Maximize Her Success

Hala Taha, also known as the Podcast Princess, was working in marketing at a prestigious corporation when she started her company as a side hustle. First it was her podcast Young and Profiting, then her company YAP Media, and by the time she quit to become a full-time entrepreneur, she already had 60 employees on her team.

Now, Hala is one of the biggest content creators on Linkedin. She has more than 223,000 followers and is a thought leader in many different fields like podcasting, side hustles, entrepreneurship, personal branding, and social media marketing.

Hala Taha describes how using personal branding on LinkedIn skyrocketed her success as an entrepreneur:

"I've been able to make millions of dollars off the LinkedIn platform for my business from my podcast. It was LinkedIn that started it all. I wanted to stand out on a social media platform and reach people that would be interested in my content. So, LinkedIn was perfect because there were podcasters out there, but they weren't focused on the platform. Leveraging LinkedIn, I was able to obtain sponsorships, trades, and cross promos. If anyone went on the platform and started posting stuff that people think is unprofessional, like my podcast, some people would say ‘Oh man, don't post this here. It's a professional site.' But a lot of people would be interested and you would break the noise."

How Hala Can Help You Boost Your LinkedIn Presence

Hala now promotes her LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass that provides students two days of detailed explanations on how she grew her LinkedIn from zero to 70,000 followers in only a couple of years. Previously, these methods were only available through her agency, YAP Media, which works with high-level entrepreneurs and businesses. However, Hala wanted to offer something more accessible to individuals who didn't know what direction to go in. By doing so, she hopes they can also achieve their dreams and create a profitable social media presence, and recession proof themselves like she did.

Hala's masterclass is hosted live every month and is an interactive learning experience. Day one of the Masterclass is titled ‘Building Your Foundation For Success' and day two is ‘Growth Hacking and Using LinkedIn To Drive Leads'. The class teaches you how to grow your followers, increase your engagement, and convert your audience into potential customers. She has combined her learnings of the LinkedIn platform over the past 5 years into this 2-day live, virtual masterclass.

Like every other element of business and entrepreneurship, it takes real effort, perseverance, and doesn't happen overnight, but success is available for anyone who dedicates themselves towards mastering these skills. Using LinkedIn or any other social media for personal branding should be considered a tangible asset that can safeguard your financial future. Whether you decide to use these platforms for personal gain such as protecting yourself from financial hardship or clarifying your entrepreneurial dreams, your efforts will pay off greatly.

About Hala Taha

Hala Taha is an entrepreneur specializing in social media marketing and podcast growth/monetization. She is the CEO of YAP Media agency that provides high-profile clients with exceptional social media marketing services. She is also the number one female podcaster on LinkedIn with 223,000 followers. Hala is the host of the number one entrepreneurship podcast, Young and Profiting. Her business YAP Media was founded in 2020 and is located in Jersey City, New Jersey, United States. Hala also owns YAP Media Network, a podcast network that grows and monetizes podcasts.

