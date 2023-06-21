Recession is ‘inevitable’ after Bank of England lost control of inflation

The facade of the Bank of England

A recession is inevitable owing to the Bank of England’s failure to control rampant inflation, former interest rate setters have warned.

Adam Posen, who served on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the wake of the financial crisis, predicted interest rates will have to rise to 6.5pc or higher to tame soaring prices, which would likely tip the economy into recession.

It came as official figures showed inflation stood at 8.7pc in the year to May – the same as in April, confounding the Bank’s expectations for a fall to 8.3pc.

Underlying inflation, which strips out volatile price movements in food and energy, climbed to 7.1pc in May from 6.8pc in April – the highest rate in 31 years.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates for the 13th straight time on Thursday, from 4.5pc to 4.75pc, with increasing speculation it might even opt for a 0.5-point rise.

Mr Posen said “policy errors” and Britain’s shrinking workforce had left Bank officials “wishfully talking about inflation declines”.

He added: “The UK policy regime has lost some credibility.”

Asked if a recession was inevitable in the UK, Mr Posen said: “Yes. Absent a recession, inflation will not come back sustainably to target.”

Traders are pricing in peak interest rates of 6pc by the end of this year as a result of the inflation shock.

Interest rates work by driving up borrowing costs, forcing households to spend more money on repaying their debts and so constraining spending that would otherwise increase inflation.

Economists now fear that the Bank will have to put rates up so high that it actually pushes the economy into a recession.

The Treasury and Downing Street are resisting calls to spend any extra money to help those facing a jump in mortgage payments, insisting enough support is already in place.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said that the government will “stick to its guns no matter what the pressure from left, right or centre”, adding: “We won’t be pushed off course.”

Rishi Sunak rebutted criticism over rising interest rates from Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, by vowing to “take the difficult and responsible decisions” to halve inflation this year.

Downing Street also waved away calls from Tory MPs to bring back Thatcher-era tax relief on mortgage interest payments, with a spokesman saying it was not being considered.

Karen Ward, an executive at JP Morgan Asset Management and member of Mr Hunt’s economic advisory council, said the Bank of England has to “create a recession” to control inflation.

Ms Ward also criticised the Bank, saying it had been “too hesitant” in the past. A Treasury source distanced the department from the remarks, noting she was speaking in a personal capacity.

Sushil Wadhwani, another former Bank rate setter who is now a member of Jeremy Hunt’s Economic Advisory Council, said that “it might take rates at 6pc” to deal with an embedded inflation problem.

He said: “The prospect of even more tightening obviously does not bode well for the economy. The higher that rates need to go the greater the probability of a recession”.

The increase in underlying inflation is a particular concern because it is driven in part by wage growth, suggesting that earnings and prices are chasing each other higher in a dangerous spiral.

Stubbornly high inflation has rocked markets, pushing up borrowing costs and causing chaos for millions of families as banks reprice mortgage deals to reflect predictions of higher rates for longer to tame price rises.

Another 143 mortgage products were pulled on Wednesday morning. Taxpayer-backed bank NatWest also became the first major lender to increase rates after the surprise inflation figures were published, increasing several of its two and five-year fixes by up to 0.75 per cent from Thursday.

The chaos has triggered widespread criticism of the Bank and Governor Andrew Bailey. Former Tory party chairman Jake Berry warned on Wednesday that policymakers had been “asleep at the wheel” tackling inflation.

The Chancellor will meet bank chiefs on Friday amid calls for the Government to bail out mortgage holders.

It is understood Mr Hunt will urge the bosses of Britain’s biggest lenders to honour an agreement made with the Treasury and City watchdog last December under which banks are required to provide tailored support to struggling customers. This includes mortgage term extensions or a temporary switch to interest-only mortgages.

A Whitehall source told The Telegraph: “The Chancellor will hold the banks’ feet to the fire on the commitments they made in December.”

However, industry executives questioned the rationale of the meeting, adding that banks have yet to see any material increase in customers falling into arrears.

A senior executive at one London-listed lender said: “What is the point? The Chancellor has already said they’re not providing any bailout fund and the banks are not asking for one either. It’s nothing more than a photo opportunity.

“The politics of it is that Jeremy Hunt needs to be seen to be doing something because if he doesn’t he’ll be criticised by the Labour Party.

“Talk of intervention is premature – it’s also dangerous. If every time there’s a problem and the government comes to the rescue, it’s easy for opposition parties to call for that, but it creates moral hazard.”

Tory criticism of the Bank’s handling of inflation is also mounting. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, said it had been “slow off the mark” and had “failed in its primary task”.

Norman Lamont, the former Tory chancellor, said interest rate rises were needed but added: “The Bank of England has made some mistakes along the way. They should have put rates up earlier.”

Sir John Redwood, a former cabinet minister and the head of the No 10 policy unit under Margaret Thatcher, said: “A lot of the inflation is down to bad Bank of England mistakes in 2021 and going into 2022.”

Mr Posen said rates will need to stay at 6.5pc for “up to six months” in order to bring inflation back down. “There will be damage, but it is necessary,” he said.

Charles Goodhart, a founder member of the MPC, described the Bank’s inflation challenge as a “nasty dilemma”.

He said Governor Andrew Bailey could “either raise Bank Rate by half a per cent and get attacked for mortgages and driving UK into recession, or raise by a quarter of a per cent and lose credibility as an inflation resistor, and appear to allow a wage-price spiral to strengthen.”

Other former policymakers warned that rates may have to remain above 5pc for some time to get price rises under control.

Michael Saunders, who left the MPC last year and believes rates will peak at “between 5pc and 6pc”, said: “I doubt that interest rates will come down until inflation is back to (or about to reach) the 2pc target - this is more likely to be 2025 than 2024.