Recession fears return as figures show GDP slumped by 0.3% in October

Britain’s stuttering economy lost ground yet again in October when GDP unexpectedly fell by 0.3%.

The reverse was bigger than expected by City forecasters who had been predicting that output was flat over the month.

Although the country has avoided the recession that many forecasters predicted earlier this year the possibility of a winter slump will now be back in the frame.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “Our initial estimates suggest that GDP growth was flat across the last three months. Increases in services, led by engineering, film production and education – which recovered from the impact of summer strikes – were offset by falls in both manufacturing and housebuilding.

“October, however, saw contractions across all three main sectors. Services were the biggest driver of the fall with drops in IT, legal firms and film production - which fell back after a couple of strong months. These were also compounded by widespread falls in manufacturing and construction, which fell partly due to the poor weather.”

The ONS said that the dominant services sector shrank 0.2%, while the productive sector, which includes manufacturing was down 0.8 %. Construction output was 0.5%.

Rising interest rates have weighed heavily on consumers and businesses all year while the cost of living crisis has also hit the high street and hospitality sectors.

Today’s three months figure continue the trend of sluggish growth that had characterised the British economy since the initial bounce back from the pandemic.

It failed to grow at all during the third quarter of the year, although GDP advanced by a relatively respectable 0.2% in September.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European Strategist, Raymond James Investment Services, said:“Following the mild improvement in the September data, the latest GDP figures drop of 0.2% is a reminder that the gloomy outlook is here to stay. Dark clouds and early sunsets have dampened consumer spirits, which remain bruised by the continuing cost of living crisis.

“Today’s announcement should serve as a spoiler of further muted economic activity to come in the new year, particularly as the lagged impact of earlier rate hikes are still working their way into the economy.

"The industrial and manufacturing sectors remain subdued, as does retail, while demand for gas paired with weak production has led to a net negative outcome for the mining sector. The global economy remains equally tarnished, creating a challenging situation for the UK’s export activity, as demonstrated by a widening trade deficit.

Last month the Office for Budget Responsibility said GDP growth will be just 0.7% in 2024, a gloomy economic backdrop for an election year.

The latest GDP data comes on the eve of the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates. It is widely assumed that rates will be left unchanged at 5.25%, almost exactly two years to the day after they were first raised from the pandemic emergency rate of 0.1% in December 2021.

Suren Thiru, Economics Director at ICAEW, said:“These figures suggest that the economy was unravelling even before the full force of previous interest rate rises fed through to households and businesses.

“October’s negative outturn puts the Prime Minister’s target to get the economy growing in jeopardy, with high inflation and borrowing costs likely to suppress economic activity in November and December.

“While the monetary tightening by the Bank of England made the government's promise to halve inflation more attainable, the subsequent squeeze on customer demand and business activity has made their pledge to grow the economy more difficult.

“These negative GDP figures mean that interest rates will almost certainly remain on hold this week. With inflation trending downwards and the economy at risk of recession, the case for cutting interest rates is likely to grow.”

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors:, said“Services in the UK has always been the strongest part of the economy, but this month it has driven the fall in GDP as a result of information and communication services struggling. If the UK is to avoid recession it is the services sector that is likely to prevent it, so seeing such a sharp fall on the month will be cause for concern.

“With GDP growth over the last rolling three month period also flat, economic conditions in the UK are clearly tough as we work through the winter months. The BoE will be hoping it can muddle through so its higher for longer narrative can persist, but how long this can continue remains to be seen