Receptionists outnumber family doctors in GP surgeries

The number of GP receptionists is rising at three times the rate of family doctors, data show.

Across England, there are almost 40,000 receptionists working in doctors’ surgeries – nearly 10 per cent more than the number of GPs.

The figures, published by NHS Digital and analysed by The Telegraph, show the rate at which receptionists are growing is also three times faster than that of family doctors.

It came as campaigners warned that patients still experience difficulties accessing their GP.

During the pandemic, family doctors turned to telephone and video appointments, with many also switching to online booking systems.

However, patients continue to face “long waits” to get through to GPs on the phone, often with appointments booked up when they get through, according to public feedback reported last November to Healthwatch England, the healthcare consumer body.

Some also reported turning to A&E or calling NHS 111 because they cannot reach their family doctor, while several said they had decided to use private healthcare as a result of delays.

The proportion of full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs working in England increased by just seven per cent from 34,392 to 36,854, between Sep 2015 and Oct 2022, according to the analysis.

The rate among receptionists, however, increased by a fifth, 20 per cent, over the same period from 33,030 to 39,523.

Receptionists first overtook the total number of GPs in England in 2017, but their ratio to family doctors remained relatively stable until Dec 2019 when the gap continued to widen.

The data also show the non-GP staff, which includes receptionists, nurses and other admin staff, jumped by more than a fifth, 21 per cent, over the seven-year period from 87,573 to 106,210.

Meanwhile, the number of physicians’ associates, who are neither qualified as doctors nor have prescribing powers, increased exponentially from 13 in Sep 2015 to 590 in Oct 2022.

The findings came after the Conservatives pledged to increase the number of family doctors by 6,000 by 2024 in its 2019 manifesto – a target that Sajid Javid, the former health secretary, previously said was unlikely to be met.

The Royal College of GPs said that non-GP staff can help to free up doctors’ time, but warned “they are not replacements”. The number of FTE GPs has fallen by almost 700 since 2019, it added.

Prof Kamila Hawthorne, the body’s chairman, said: “Whilst GP numbers have fallen, the number of patients needing our care, and the complexity of their health conditions, has escalated.

“The intense workload and workforce pressures caused by this mismatch is leading many GPs to burn out and consider leaving the profession earlier than they planned, at a faster rate than new GPs are entering it.”

Patricia Hewitt, the former Labour health secretary who is conducting a review of local NHS performance, warned that the health service has “too many admin staff”.

She said that the NHS has a “low ratio” of managers to front-line staff compared to other countries, but “the picture is less comfortable” when it came to non-patient-facing admin roles.

In an interview with the Health Service Journal, Ms Hewitt said: “There are some really significant reasons why I suspect we have too many administrative staff. [One is that] too many parts of the NHS are still way behind where we all need to be on data and digital.”

General practice ‘still needs more support’

Louise Ansari, the national director of Healthwatch England, said “thousands” of patients contact the body every month to tell of difficulties booking a GP appointment.

“This results in people visiting A&E departments, paying for private care or simply suffering in silence. For others, the impact means delays in getting referrals to hospitals for more specialised treatment,” she told The Telegraph.

She welcomed the increase in support staff to answer calls and handle bookings, but said that general practice “still needs more support to ensure that people can contact their practice in a way that works for them”.

“Trying to contact general practice or getting an appointment can be frustrating and at times confusing,” she added.

“We still need to see improvements to telephone, website and other online booking systems so that people understand how to use them and have the flexibility of choosing their preferred ways of accessing GP services, whether that be face-to-face or via a remote method.”