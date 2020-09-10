What To Do If You Recently Started Having Thoughts Of Self-Harm

We’re in the midst of a mental health crisis, with the traumas of this year building on troubles Americans already faced. The coronavirus pandemic and the national reckoning with racial injustice have led to painful emotional and behavioral struggles ― including thoughts of self-harm, according to recent data.

Like most mental health issues, thoughts and behaviors around self-harm exist on a spectrum, said Racine Henry, a therapist and owner of Sankofa Marriage and Family Therapy in New York.

“Thoughts of self-harm can be as subtle as ‘I wonder how my friends would react if I wasn’t alive anymore’ and as blatant as hiding self-inflicted wounds,” she said.

There’s also a difference between suicidality and non-suicidal self-injury ― that is, hurting yourself and/or having thoughts of self-harm. Both should be addressed.

“Self-harm is an unhealthy coping method that can be fatal but it is not always intended to be such. Someone in danger [of suicide] has the intention of no longer living and is willing to bring about that reality through their own actions,” Henry explained.

If you’re at immediate risk for suicide or want to talk to someone right away about your mental health, you should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK, or text “hello” to 741741to speak with a counselor at the Crisis Text Line, or reach out to a local mental health crisis line (you can Google “mental health crisis line” and your location to find one close to you). The national crisis lines can also connect you with someone local.

Any thoughts of self-harm should be addressed ASAP. They don’t need to be fatal in order to deserve attention. If you just started experiencing these thoughts recently ― or if you’ve had them for a while ― below is some more advice from experts as well as a list of vital resources that offer help.

First things first: Acknowledge what’s happening.

The most important thing you can do when...

