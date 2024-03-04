Recent Texas College Graduate in ICU a Month After Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Her Friend

Camryn Herriage remains on a ventilator nearly a month after the crash, her sister reportedly says

Camryn Herriage/Instagram Camryn Herriage

A “careless act” has left Camryn Herriage, a recent college graduate from Dallas, in the ICU and on a ventilator almost a month after a hit-and-run crash left her friend dead, according to Herriage’s sister.

Local Fox News 4 in Dallas reports that Casie Campanello hasn’t left her sister’s side in the hospital since the accident last month.

Police arrested Carmen Guerrero in connection with the Feb. 11 crash that injured Herriage, 23, and killed her former Texas Tech roommate Sara House. Four others were injured in the crash, according to police.

According to jail records reviewed by PEOPLE, Guerrero faces a total of 12 charges and remains in custody at the Dallas County Jail. It is unclear if she's retained an attorney to speak on her behalf or entered a plea to the charges.

Guerrero, 27, faces charges that include one count of manslaughter, one for collision involving death, as well as five counts of collision involving serious bodily injury and five more for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Feb. 11 crash has “put us in a situation that changed all of our lives," Campanello, Herriage’s sister, told Fox 4.

"We are very helpless and just stay strong for her, but it’s very difficult to see,” Herriage’s sister said.

"When she came out of her first surgery, the surgeon told us he told us he never saw anyone make it to the hospital with her injury," Campanello told Fox 4. "So she has a purpose."

According to the outlet, Dallas police say that Guerrero crashed her Ford pickup truck into the back of the vehicle with Herriage, House, and their four friends inside. The impact caused a chain reaction crash that sent the five survivors to the hospital, while House was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just blocks away from Herriage's house, her sister told Fox 4.

Fox 4 reports that Guerrero immediately fled the scene of the crash. The outlet reports that, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, witnesses at the scene alleged Guerrero got out of the driver’s side of the truck “wearing a small black dress and white clubbing shoes” and ran away. “The woman also appeared to be extremely intoxicated,” the arrest warrant affidavit said, according to the outlet.

Detectives at the scene were able to easily identify Guerrero in part because she left her wallet behind inside the car. She was taken into custody on Feb. 22.

Read the original article on People.