Is recent signee Kristian Fulton working his way into the Chargers lineup?

Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton speaks at a training camp media conference. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

The Chargers didn’t practice in full pads Wednesday but made the most of a more than two-hour practice at The Bolt in front of a packed crowd — especially Kristian Fulton.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter thought his units looked their most comfortable so far, but their new defensive back was the one who had coaches talking.

Despite having just signed with the Chargers in March after a previous stint with the Tennessee Titans, Fulton’s versatility and ability to handle different coverages has impressed Minter.

“[Fulton] is playing like we thought he could be,” Minter said. “Watching his film and talking to the people who coached him, he's an ultra competitor, and super talented.

Read more: Where can you attend five NFL training camps in one day? Only in Southern California

“He’s got a boulder on his shoulder and really wants to prove us right. We have a lot of confidence in him to play well this year. Really happy that we have him.”

Some other observations from Wednesday:

Energized

Despite the common inconsistencies of training camp, one thing has remained constant: new coach Jim Harbaugh's energy.

“Everything he does, he comes in, always enthusiastic, always excited, the energy is always up around him,” Morgan Fox said of Harbaugh. “Having that energy and aura around him leads to good practices. They don’t feel as long.”

Besides his infectious energy, Harbaugh's winning mentality and record resonates with players. According to Fox, everyone is buying into Harbaugh’s philosophy, which Fox describes as very “team focused.”

Read more: You'll never guess who saved Saints general manager as lost little boy at Disneyland

“It's about taking care of each other but working hard,” Fox said. “When you’re here you’re going to work. Coach has us dialed in on everything we do, and it's been really cool.

“He's a coach that has a proven track record of winning … we are here to win now. We trust in him and believe in him and buy into him because he buys into us. With his track record, you want to be a part of that greatness.”

For linebacker Denzel Perryman, it's one of Harbaugh’s most famous team huddle cheers, coined by his father, Jack Harbaugh, that has stuck with him: “Who's got it better than us? Nobody!”

“I take that advice, or rather, that question, into football and life,” Perryman said.

Etc.

After leaving practice early Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury and not returning, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer did not practice Wednesday with no word on his return. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater was back practicing, as well as safety Alohi Gilman, who was absent Monday for the birth of his daughter.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.