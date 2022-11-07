Recent Advancements in Treatment will help Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market to Reach US$ 1.26 Bn at a CAGR of 5.7% Between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Europe is likely to hold the second position in the glioblastoma treatment drug market by acquiring 27% of the share during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to lead the glioblastoma treatment drugs market during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glioblastoma treatment drugs market is worth US$ 723.3 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 1.26 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2032.

Patients have started getting clinical trials with development agents. Biomarkers are more successful regarding personalized medicine. There is a likelihood of tumor getting located in spinal cord, which does represent close to 15% of all sorts of primary brain tumors. This actually drives the demand pertaining to glioblastoma treatment drugs.

Drugs that are involved in the treatment of glioblastoma are antineoplastic cytotoxic drugs. This is amongst the remarkable developments in the chemotherapy drugs for treating malignant tumors. Every passing year sees an influx of new drugs for overcoming blood-brain barrier. Manufacturers are on the toes. In other words, they are into extensive research regarding upgradation of drugs to treat glioblastoma.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1248

Variation in treatment approach of patient to patient resulting in tumor heterogeneity is actually expected to account for rise in demand for ‘personalized treatment approach’ for managing glioblastoma multiforme. New treatments are on the way, and expected to increase the life-span of the patients contracting glioblastoma multiforme. Along these lines, the US FDA, in July 2020, did grant ‘fast track designation’ to DB102 (enzastaurin) from Denovo Biopharma to treat the patients who are diagnosed with this disease.

Radiation therapy holds more than 30% of the market share due to enhanced rates of survival. Using temozolomide with radiotherapy does increase the tumor’s sensitivity to radiation. So, it’s advisable to avoid it.

It also needs to be considered that glioblastoma is aa complex disease, which says that its treatment does involve numerous approaches combining several treatments. Not all the economies have a good understanding of the ailment. As such, they can’t boast of efficient treatment. This would, in turn, be highly dependent on the investment being put in. It’s actually to wait and watch the entire thing. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market’.

Key Takeaways from Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market

  • North America holds more than 30% of the market share and the status quo is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period. This could be credited to the US alone being home to18K people diagnosed with glioblastoma.

  • Europe holds the second-largest market share. It, in fact, contributes for 27% of the revenue. As of now, 25K cases have been reported till date. The UK is leading from the front.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in glioblastoma treatment drugs market with benevolence amongst the population.

For More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glioblastoma-treatment-drugs-market

Competitive Landscape

  • Merck company, in 2019, completed acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics (a bio-therapeutic clinical-stage organization) for helping in treatment of brain cancer. A small molecule has been strongly developed for treating hypoxia-inducible factor- 2α (HIF-2α).

  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics inked a licensing deal with Immunomic Therapeutics in April 2021 to create allogeneic VAC cancer immunotherapy platform (used for treating glioblastoma multiform). As per the deal, Lineage received US$ 2 Mn payment upfront, along with US$ 67 Mn in the commercial milestone payments.

“Growing occurrences of brain tumors are likely to take the glioblastoma treatment drugs market by storm in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What’s the enclosure with glioblastoma treatment drugs market?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the glioblastoma treatment drugs market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • The research study is based on drug class (antineoplastic, VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors, alkylating agents, and miscellaneous antineoplastic), and by distribution channel (hospitals, cancer research organizations, long term care centers, and diagnostic centers).

  • With increasing incidences of cancer coupled with rising geriatric population, the global glioblastoma treatment drugs market is likely to grow in an aplomb in the near future.

Key Segments:

Based on the Drug Class:

  • Antineoplastic

  • VEGF/VEGFR Inhibitors

  • Alkylating Agents

  • Miscellaneous Antineoplastic

Based on the Distribution Channel:

  • Hospitals

  • Cancer Research Organizations

  • Long Term Care Centers

  • Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

For More Information or Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1248

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

To Get Detailed TOC, Visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1248

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Antimetabolite Drugs Market Size: Expanding at a CAGR of 1.8%, the global Antimetabolite Drugs market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 5,504.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 6,579.2 Mn by 2032.

General Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis: The general anesthesia drugs market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR rate of 3.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 6.7 Bn by the year 2032.

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market Demand: The current valuation of the inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market is US$ 20.78 Bn in 2023. The value of the inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 49.01 by the year 2033.

Injectable Drugs Market Growth: The global injectable drugs market is expected to reach US$ 531.8 Bn in 2022. Sales in the market will increase at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching US$ 937.0 Bn by 2032.

Companion Animal Drugs Market Trend: Expanding at a CAGR of 5%, the global companion animal drugs market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 36.94 Bn in 2022 to US$ 47.23 Bn by the end of 2027.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.