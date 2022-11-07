Recent Advancements in Treatment will help Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market to Reach US$ 1.26 Bn at a CAGR of 5.7% Between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Europe is likely to hold the second position in the glioblastoma treatment drug market by acquiring 27% of the share during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to lead the glioblastoma treatment drugs market during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glioblastoma treatment drugs market is worth US$ 723.3 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 1.26 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2032.



Patients have started getting clinical trials with development agents. Biomarkers are more successful regarding personalized medicine. There is a likelihood of tumor getting located in spinal cord, which does represent close to 15% of all sorts of primary brain tumors. This actually drives the demand pertaining to glioblastoma treatment drugs.

Drugs that are involved in the treatment of glioblastoma are antineoplastic cytotoxic drugs. This is amongst the remarkable developments in the chemotherapy drugs for treating malignant tumors. Every passing year sees an influx of new drugs for overcoming blood-brain barrier. Manufacturers are on the toes. In other words, they are into extensive research regarding upgradation of drugs to treat glioblastoma.

Variation in treatment approach of patient to patient resulting in tumor heterogeneity is actually expected to account for rise in demand for ‘personalized treatment approach’ for managing glioblastoma multiforme. New treatments are on the way, and expected to increase the life-span of the patients contracting glioblastoma multiforme. Along these lines, the US FDA, in July 2020, did grant ‘fast track designation’ to DB102 (enzastaurin) from Denovo Biopharma to treat the patients who are diagnosed with this disease.

Radiation therapy holds more than 30% of the market share due to enhanced rates of survival. Using temozolomide with radiotherapy does increase the tumor’s sensitivity to radiation. So, it’s advisable to avoid it.

It also needs to be considered that glioblastoma is aa complex disease, which says that its treatment does involve numerous approaches combining several treatments. Not all the economies have a good understanding of the ailment. As such, they can’t boast of efficient treatment. This would, in turn, be highly dependent on the investment being put in. It’s actually to wait and watch the entire thing. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market’.

Key Takeaways from Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market

North America holds more than 30% of the market share and the status quo is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period. This could be credited to the US alone being home to18K people diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Europe holds the second-largest market share. It, in fact, contributes for 27% of the revenue. As of now, 25K cases have been reported till date. The UK is leading from the front.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in glioblastoma treatment drugs market with benevolence amongst the population.



Competitive Landscape

Merck company, in 2019, completed acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics (a bio-therapeutic clinical-stage organization) for helping in treatment of brain cancer. A small molecule has been strongly developed for treating hypoxia-inducible factor- 2α (HIF-2α).

Lineage Cell Therapeutics inked a licensing deal with Immunomic Therapeutics in April 2021 to create allogeneic VAC cancer immunotherapy platform (used for treating glioblastoma multiform). As per the deal, Lineage received US$ 2 Mn payment upfront, along with US$ 67 Mn in the commercial milestone payments.

“Growing occurrences of brain tumors are likely to take the glioblastoma treatment drugs market by storm in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What’s the enclosure with glioblastoma treatment drugs market?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the glioblastoma treatment drugs market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on drug class (antineoplastic, VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors, alkylating agents, and miscellaneous antineoplastic), and by distribution channel (hospitals, cancer research organizations, long term care centers, and diagnostic centers).

With increasing incidences of cancer coupled with rising geriatric population, the global glioblastoma treatment drugs market is likely to grow in an aplomb in the near future.



Key Segments:

Based on the Drug Class:

Antineoplastic

VEGF/VEGFR Inhibitors

Alkylating Agents

Miscellaneous Antineoplastic

Based on the Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Organizations

Long Term Care Centers

Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

