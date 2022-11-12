Recent 20% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SYSCORP) shareholders, they're still up 244% over 3 years

Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SYSCORP) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last week. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 244% higher than it was. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

In light of the stock dropping 20% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 100% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

