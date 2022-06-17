Recent 14% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shareholders, they're still up 354% over 3 years

The last three months have been tough on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 32%. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 354% in that time. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Aehr Test Systems moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Aehr Test Systems' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Aehr Test Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 191% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 16% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Aehr Test Systems has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

