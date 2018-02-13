Receiver Nic Demski returns home. agrees to terms with Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG — Nic Demski is returning home.

The Winnipeg native agreed to terms with the Blue Bombers on Tuesday, roughly an hour after becoming a CFL free agent.

The six-foot, 210-pound Demski spent his first three CFL seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Demski appeared in 40 career regular, season games, registering 69 receptions for 725 yards and three touchdowns.

He also had 84 punt returns for 729 yards and a TD.

Another Winnipeg native, running back Kienan LaFrance, was also signed to a one-year contract with the Blue bombers on Tuesday.

Standing at five-foot-nine and 205 pounds, LaFrance has recorded 111 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns, while also registering 28 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns as he enters his fourth CFL season.

The Canadian Press