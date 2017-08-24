Receiver DeVier Posey returning to Argos offence in time for game versus Calgary

TORONTO — Life on the injured list is a test of patience for DeVier Posey.

The speedy receiver returns to the Toronto Argonauts' lineup Saturday when they visit the Calgary Stampeders. After an impressive start to the 2017 season, the 27-year-old Posey landed on the six-game injured list with a leg ailment.

"Six games is six games, it's a process," the former Ohio State star said following Toronto's practice Thursday. "It's being patient with myself, my body and my desire for wanting to be around my teammates and contribute.

"God hands every soldier a different battle and this was just the one I was given. I'm happy with my lot, I'll be OK."

The six-foot-two, 210-pound Posey had seven catches for a game-high 147 yards and a TD in Toronto's season-opening 32-15 win over Hamilton. He anchored a receiving corps that also included veteran S.J. Green (seven receptions, 124 yards) and newcomers Jeff Fuller (three catches, 104 yards) and Armanti Edwards (six catches, 78 yards).

Posey, a 2012 third-round pick of the NFL's Houston Texans, had 19 catches for 280 yards and two TDs in Toronto's first three games before being injured. At the time, he stood second in the CFL in receiving yards.

Green (56 catches, 850 yards, five TDs) holds that honour now behind Ottawa's Greg Ellingson (58 catches, 904 yards, six TDs). Posey returns at a good time with Canadian Anthony Coombs (shoulder) injured. He'll be replaced by Jimmy Ralph, a first-year Argo from Raymond, Alta.

Toronto head coach Marc Trestman is happy to have another big-play receiver at veteran quarterback Ricky Ray's disposal.

"I think we saw it early in the year," Trestman said. "He has speed, he can go deep, he's a very good route runner and is just a very smart player in the way he plays the game.

"He made big plays for us early so we're hoping to get some of that out of him as we move on here."

Ray is second in the CFL in passing (2,798 yards) and anchors the league's No. 2-ranked aerial attack (335 yards per game). But Posey isn't feeling any pressure to pick up where off prior to getting hurt.

"I'm not going to be out there unless I can be myself," he said. "When you say pick up where I left off, in my mind it's just contribute and help my teammates make those second-and-long plays to keep the chains moving.

"I just want to go help my guys, I just want to contribute."

Calgary (6-1-1) earned a 41-24 road win over Toronto (4-5) on Aug. 3 and sports the CFL's stingiest defence (18.8 offensive points per game). The Stampeders have also forced a league-high 19 turnovers and are second against the pass (266.8 yards) behind Toronto (256.8).

"Oddly enough, it (Calgary) is the team I'm most familiar with," Posey said. "We played them when I got here last year, and then a couple of weeks later and we prepared for them this year.

"I've got to know their players and schemes pretty well. They're very good, they execute well. But like anyone in the CFL, on any given night it's about who takes care of the ball and who gets it done."

Receivers are among the most competitive players on a football team. Not only do they feel they're always open but also capable of delivering the big play when called upon.

And while Posey admits Toronto's receivers are competitive, they're all about the collective, not themselves.

"The thing we always talk about is how much we enjoy playing together," he said. "You'll never see a guy throw his hand up asking for the ball or get frustrated . . . because we're happy to get each other open.

"We know when we're all clicking it's hard to cover us all."

But Posey said he and his teammates do push each other.

"We're always feeding off each other," he said. "It's like, 'You're not going to be the only one with a pretty catch today.'

"(Receivers coach) Tommy Condell says, 'What makes a good cigar?' It's consistency." We want to be a good cigar every day, we want to be consistent . . . that's what we're trying to achieve."

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press