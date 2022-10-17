Receive Jaelon Acklin full participant at Ottawa Redblacks practice

OTTAWA — American receiver Jaelon Acklin was a full participant in practice Monday for the Ottawa Redblacks.

Acklin missed Ottawa's 34-30 home loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night with head/shoulder issues.

Running back William Powell (shoulder), receiver DeVonte Dedmon (thigh), defensive back Patrick Levels (ankle), defensive lineman Praise Martin-Oguike (ankle) and Canadian receiver Tevaun Smith (ribs) all didn't practise Monday.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound Acklin is Ottawa's leading receiver this season with 75 catches for 1,169 yards and two touchdowns.

Acklin began his CFL tenure with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019, '21) before signing with Ottawa as a free agent. He's posted career highs in receptions and yards this season with the Redblacks.

Ottawa (4-12) takes on Hamilton (6-10) at Tim Hortons Field on Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press