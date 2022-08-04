Trader Joe's accidentally charges customer for 71 bags in hilarious blunder: 'What the hell is this?'

In The Know by Yahoo

A woman couldn’t believe Trader Joe’s mistakenly charged her for 71 shopping bags.

11 ways women can shrink the gender pay gap to better achieve their financial goals

TikToker @sashthrifts was stunned when she checked her receipt from the supermarket. Despite only picking up a few juices, the cashier rang her up for dozens of bags. Luckily, the unfortunate blunder has a happy ending.

Symone reflects on the epic year she's had since winning "RuPaul's Drag Race":

“No, because what the hell is this?” she said, examining the receipt.

While checking out at the grocery store, the cashier asked if she wanted a bag. She said yes and didn’t think much of it. However, the receipt showed that the cashier charged her for 71 bags at $0.10 a piece.

She noticed the price at the store, but at first she thought the one bag was $7. Her credit card was already in the machine, and she couldn’t muster up the courage to confront the cashier because she’s “awkward.”

“Tell her to give you the 71 bags LMAO,” a user commented.

“My mom would teleport back to the store and cause a scene,” another joked.

“I once charged myself 12 bags at self-checkout,” someone added.

“Trader Joe’s has the best customer service. They’re not gonna care if you ask for a refund,” a person assured.

“She probably accidentally hit the 7 after hitting the quantity button. They can easily refund you if you just go in no biggie,” a TikToker said.

She replied, “No that’s def what happened and she ended up giving me a refund and was so nice about it LMAO.”

In a follow-up video, the content creator explained that she went back to the store with her mom, who confronted the cashier. As expected, the staff at Trader Joe’s was apologetic and gave her a full refund.

Euphoria' star Angus Cloud shares 'changes' that have come along with fame:

The post Receipt shows Trader Joe’s accidentally charged customer for 71 bags appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Story continues

Woman shares trick to get entire Chipotle meal for just $3.95

Toddler son adorably messes up dad's wedding proposal: 'This is all going wrong'

Groom faces backlash over his ‘unreasonable’ wedding theme idea: ‘No chance I would ever go to a wedding like that’

Man faces major dilemma after making discovery about the woman he’s been dating: ‘Should I tell her husband?’