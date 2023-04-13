Raptors' late-game collapse ends their season with devastating play-in loss to Bulls

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 12: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors goes to the basket against Nikola Vucevic #9 and Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 Play-In Tournament at the Scotiabank Arena on April 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors’ season has come to an end with a crushing blow as they lost 109-105 to the Chicago Bulls in a do-or-die play-in game on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

After leading by as much as 19 points in the third quarter, the Raptors watched the Bulls come storming back, as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 42 of their 62 points in the second half.

The Bulls’ defence, which has been their identity in the second half of the season, also locked down the Raptors, notably their one-two punch of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, who started off the first half hot.

In addition, the Raptors only hit 18 of their 36 free throws, marking the most they’ve missed all year. That includes two misses by Siakam with 12 seconds to go in the fourth, which could have tied the game at 107.

The loss ultimately concludes the Raptors’ rollercoaster of a season, in a fashion that seems all too familiar for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Bulls will now head to Miami to take on the Heat on Friday night. The winner of that matchup will be awarded a seven-game series as the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

