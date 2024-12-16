With schedule adaptations around NBA Cup play, the second half of Week 7 featured a reduced workload as all teams played either once or twice, apart from the Knicks, who had three commitments. As a result of the lighter schedule, it is not a surprise that there was a reduced impact regarding injury trouble, but there was also no shortage of impressive play to highlight. In this article, we will focus on some less-anticipated stand-out displays. Additionally, we will look at the first significant trade of the season, which already opened up an array of new considerations for fantasy basketball managers.

NBA trade news

Dennis Schröder traded from Nets to the Warriors late last week

The move amounts to notable implications on both sides. Schröder will likely see a dip in his overall production. The guard will go from a top offensive option on the Nets to a sixth-man role — possibly a third, fourth or fifth option on the floor with the Warriors' starting unit.

On the other hand, Ben Simmons may take on more responsibility as the lead ball handler for the Nets. Shake Milton and Keon Johnson will also be up for expanded roles, especially over this upcoming week, as Cam Thomas and Ziaire Williams are expected to remain sidelined at least until Thursday.

Injuries

Scottie Barnes was hit with another stroke of bad luck, as he went down with an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out until no sooner than January 3. The budding star was just getting into a groove when he suffered the injury in what marked his 10th game back from a three-week absence. Barnes' absence once again opens the way for RJ Barrett to handle major responsibility on the offensive end, while Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo are each likely to pick up a boost.

Joel Embiid cannot catch a break, as he is now out with a sinus fracture after being hit in the face in what marked just his second game back from his second extended absence of the season. Embiid was coming off a 31-point, 12-rebound performance in his return to action and was on pace for another big game on Friday until he was injured after just 17 minutes of action. He is considered day-to-day but will be out for Monday's game. Guerschon Yabusele, Andre Drummond and KJ Martin are all in line for more opportunities without Embiid.

Standout performers

Payton Pritchard delivered another couple of impressive outings.

He had 27 points and 10 assists in a win over the Pistons on Thursday, and 15 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists in a win over the Wizards on Sunday. The Celtics' backup guard has been taking his game to new heights recently and is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Piston rookie Ron Holland is finding his groove.

Holland and the Pistons only had one game last week, but the rookie went off for a career-high 26 points on 11-for-14 shooting in just 21 minutes of action during a loss to the Celtics on Thursday. Holland is shooting 46.1% from the field on the season, and he has scored in double digits in five of his 26 appearances, averaging 22.8 minutes of playing time through those outings. However, he still has a lot of work to do before breaking into a more significant role, as the Pistons have a good amount of depth to their lineup.

RJ Barrett opened the week with his seventh 30-point game of the season

He finished with 30 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal in a loss to the Knicks on Monday. He followed up with his second triple-double of the campaign in his next outing, as he racked up 13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks in a loss to the Heat on Friday. Barrett has been impressive all season, working at a career-best pace in points, rebounds and assists per game. He must also step back into the role of primary offensive threat for the Raptors now that Scottie Barnes is back on the sideline.

Tyrese Haliburton has been a bit up-and-down this season, but he came up with one of his better two-game stretches.

He logged 32 points and 11 assists in a win over the 76ers on Friday, and 21 points, 10 assists, 3 steals and a block in win over the Pelicans on Sunday. Obi Toppin is also coming off two solid outings, beginning with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals on Friday, followed by 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals on Sunday.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Pacers have underperformed to start the campaign.

They are still working through a bout of injury trouble, but if their top players, Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, can get back into a consistent rhythm, and the squad can continue to get solid production from guys like Toppin, T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin, then the Pacers should be able to make a push up a couple of notches in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Bilal Coulibaly got off to a great start to the season but went cold for a couple of weeks.

Nonetheless, he turned it up again last week, beginning with a 27-point performance in a loss to the Cavs on Friday, followed by 19 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal in a loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

Despite a couple of rough outings for the Wizards, Coulibaly took an important step by getting back on track and out of a slump. He looks to continue to establish more credibility as a legitimate scoring threat through his sophomore campaign.

Tyus Jones has done a solid job in his first season with the Suns.

His modest efforts are mostly overshadowed by the electrifying play of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, Jones delivered one of his best games of the season with 19 points and 11 assists in a win over the Jazz on Friday. He followed up with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in a win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Jones had plenty of opportunity to prove himself last season in Memphis, but he has done a great job handling a more significant role as the first-choice point guard with the Suns, averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals on the year.

Anfernee Simons has yet to find much consistency this season, but he may be on track.

He delivered a 30-point, seven-assist effort in a two-point loss to the Spurs on Friday and followed up with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in a loss to the Suns on Sunday. Injury trouble has hindered Simons over the last few seasons, but if he can stay on the floor, then he could quickly re-emerge as one of the league's elite scorers.

Superstar statlines