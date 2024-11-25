Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Recap: Historic achievements, big-time performances and injury news

It was another action-packed week in the NBA, highlighted by a couple of impressive feats for the record books and a multitude of brilliant performances. On the other hand, the injury bug continues to be an issue across the league, leaving a number of prominent players sidelined. In this article, we will touch on all three of these areas, aiming to take note of some of the most intriguing aspects for fantasy basketball managers.

Historic achievements

Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record 200 career triple-doubles, as he turned in 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in 32 minutes of action off the bench, in a win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday. After a bit of a slow start, Westbrook looks to be settling in with his new squad and is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.9 minutes per game.

LaMelo Ball became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game, as he shot 17-for-38 from the field on his way to a 50-point, 10-assist performance in a loss to the Bucks on Saturday. Ball has been hot all season and topped the 30-point mark in 10 of his 16 appearances. He is likely to continue to fill it up as he stands out as the top scoring option for the Hornets.

Top performers

Franz Wagner reached the 30-point mark in three of his four games last week, including a 37-point, 11-assist performance in a win over the Lakers on Thursday. He is averaging a career-best 23.6 points per game on 47.4% shooting and is doing a fantastic job of keeping the Magic afloat despite the absence of Paolo Banchero. Wagner's production is likely to remain inflated until Banchero returns, but even then, it is unlikely that there will be much of a drop-off.

Dalton Knecht turned in a season-best 37 points on 12-for-16 shooting, including 9-for-12 from deep in a win over the Jazz on Tuesday. The rookie picked up four consecutive starts between November 15 and November 21, and he averaged 23.8 points on 60.3% shooting over that stretch. However, he was relegated back to a bench role in the Lakers' most recent outing, as Rui Hachimura made his return to the lineup. Nonetheless, Knecht made the most of the opportunity by delivering a strong impression and is likely to be first in line for extra opportunities as they arise.

Brandon Miller is coming off his best week of the season, as he averaged 33.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over three outings, including two with more than 30 points and a season-high 38-point effort in a win over the Pistons on Thursday. In his second NBA season, Miller continues to emerge as a high-level scoring threat and is standing out as a clear second option, behind LaMelo Ball and ahead of Miles Bridges.

Lauri Markkanen is coming off his best week of the season, averaging 28.7 points on 58.3% shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists over three outings, including a high of 34 points, in a win over the Knicks on Saturday. After a modest start to the season, Markkanen looks to be finding his rhythm and should be able to establish a more consistent level of production as his squad's clear offensive leader.

Santi Aldama has been a strong contributor all season but is coming off one of his better weeks, as he produced two double-doubles and a high of 28 points, while averaging 16.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals over three outings. He enjoyed a starting role for most of his games played this season but has been back in a bench role over the last four games. Regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, the big man has shown that he can continue to turn in favorable numbers thanks to his diverse skill set and ability to chip in across the board.

Jalen Brunson has been nothing short of great all season but is coming off one of his better stretches, with three double-doubles in four outings, dating back to Sunday, November 17. He delivered a high of 36 points last week and shot 52.7% from the field over three outings. Brunson remains the most crucial part of the Knicks' offense, as he stands out as their best shot creator, while also serving as a savvy distributor.

Andrew Wiggins had a strong start to the season but went quiet for a few weeks, before putting together an impressive run with an average of 24.8 points on 57.6% shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over four games last week. He has not been able to maintain consistency at a high level for long periods over the last couple of seasons, but he remains a crucial component to the Warriors' success, and the squad will continue to look to him as a go-to option on the offensive end.

Harrison Barnes is coming off his best week of the season, as he reached the 20-point mark in three consecutive games for the first time on the campaign, including a 25-point, 10 rebound double-double in a win over the Jazz on Thursday. Barnes has all the tools and a perfect opportunity to continue to stand out as a high-level contributor. He is shooting career highs of 52.0% from the field and 43.9% from deep, he and is likely to build more momentum as a consistent scorer in his first season with the Spurs.

Fantasy basketball injuries

Luka Dončić opened the week with a solid outing, finishing with 26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and a block in a win over the Pelicans. However, the star guard was diagnosed with a wrist sprain on Thursday and missed the next two outings. He is expected to remain sidelined through the week and will be re-evaluated before considering a return to action. In his absence, Kyrie Irving will handle the duties at point guard, while P.J. Washington and Klay Thompson will have the occasion to step up offensively.

Paul George suffered an injury to his knee and was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies after 17 minutes of action. He missed the following two outings, and his status remains in question for the upcoming week. Rookie Jared McCain will continue to have a chance to showcase his abilities with extended opportunity in George's absence.

Joel Embiid is also dealing with a knee injury and missed the last two games. The injury is to the same knee that kept him sidelined for the first six games of the season, and it is unclear when he will be ready to get back to action. Andre Drummond will continue to pick up a boost in Embiid's absence.

Miles Bridges injured his knee late in the game against the Nets on Tuesday and missed the following two outings. He is expected to return no earlier than Wednesday, but there is no guarantee on the timetable. Grant Williams will continue to handle more responsibility in the absence of Bridges.

Zach Edey missed all three games last week, after he injured his ankle in the third quarter of a meeting with the Nuggets on November 17. He is expected to remain out until at least Wednesday, but his return date is not certain, as he was originally deemed "week-to-week". Brandon Clarke will continue to see a bigger role while Edey is sidelined.