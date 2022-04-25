Recalling a young man who 'loved big' and dreamed big, family and friends bid Dwayne Haskins final farewell

Mike Jones, USA TODAY
·5 min read

POTOMAC, Md. — After a home-going celebration in his native New Jersey and a memorial service in his most recent home city of Pittsburgh, the family, friends and fans of Dwayne Haskins Jr. gathered Sunday evening outside of Washington, D.C., his teenage stomping grounds, and paid their final respects to the former NFL quarterback.

Two weeks ago, the 24-year-old Haskins died in South Florida after a dump truck struck him in the early morning hours of April 9 as Haskins tried to cross a highway on foot after running out of gas. Haskins had spent the days leading up to his death training with Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, hoping to position himself to compete for the starting quarterback job.

A potential-filled life snuffed out far too early. A son, brother and friend lost well before his time.

The Bullis High School football stadium served as the backdrop for Haskins’ final celebration of life.

At the 50-yard line of the same field where Haskins shined from 2013-16, passing for 54 touchdowns and 5,308 yards while earning 42 scholarship offers, groundskeepers had painted a giant "7" — the number the quarterback wore for the majority of his youth, high school, college and professional career. From one 40-yard line to the other, stretched easels bearing framed jerseys — one from a high school all-star game, another from Haskins’ Bullis days, a third from Ohio State and a fourth from Haskins’ time with the Washington Commanders — and poster-sized photographs and paintings of Haskins in game action. At the center of the arrangement sat a navy and yellow Bullis helmet encircled by candles.

Dwayne Haskins was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019, and spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dwayne Haskins was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019, and spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MORE: Dwayne Haskins' wife says QB was out walking to get gas before fatal accident, 911 audio reveals

More than 50 of Haskins’ closest family members and friends sat on one side of the display. Roughly two dozen members of the Commanders organization – including owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder, former teammates Jonathan Allen, Chase Young and Kendall Fuller, and Washington officials Jason Wright and Doug Williams — sat across from the family. Meanwhile, several hundred other friends and fans — a handful wearing Bullis, Ohio State, or Washington Haskins jerseys — sat in the stadium stands. Together, they responded to tales of Haskins’ life with tears, laughs and hugs.

“A tremendous tragedy,” Snyder told USA TODAY Sports after the service, which lasted just shy of two hours. “I’ll always remember him for being a great person, and I enjoyed every minute with him. Just a tremendous tragedy, though.”

Allen, Washington’s star defensive tackle and Haskins’ teammate of two seasons, shared Snyder’s sentiments.

“It was tough. When you looked at Dwayne, he had just so much more ahead of him,” Allen told USA TODAY Sports. “Obviously, being just 24 years old, he was super young. But man, I feel like there’s always a new layer with Dwayne. Hearing the stories tonight and talking with family and friends, coaches, you’re like, ‘Wow. That was a great man that we lost.' So, my condolences just go out to the family.”

Throughout the service, everyone from former coaches, including Ohio State’s Ryan Day, to mentors, like former Ohio State and NFL star Shawn Springs, and former academic advisor/Bullis head of school Dr. Gerald Boarman, all shared similar stories of Haskins.

There were retellings of football heroics.

Haskins leading Bullis to a comeback victory over archrival Georgetown Prep despite a sprained ankle too tender for him to place any weight on it.

Haskins establishing himself as Ohio State’s starting quarterback in 2018 and setting single-season school records for touchdown passes (50) and passing yards (4,831), among other records.

Haskins garnering Heisman Trophy finalist honors before being selected 15th overall by Washington.

But even more prominent in the minds of the speakers ranked recollections of a young man, who carried himself with a self-assurance, humility and warm demeanor that caused him to look for ways to uplift teammates while exhibiting an even stronger love for his family, especially little sister, Tamia Haskins.

“Dwayne loved big,” Day told the audience. “And that love and legacy still lives on at Ohio State. … He was relevant. He was significant. I just wish I had more time with him on this earth. Our program is forever in debt to Dwayne Haskins and the Haskins family.”

Day and others spoke with pride when recalling Haskins’ accomplishments.

“I know God answered my prayers, because in the 24 short years of his life, he was able to accomplish all of his childhood goals,” Tamia Haskins said during her speech. “I was able to witness every side of his journey and his version of success.”

But then she lamented that her biggest cheerleader, who often came home from college to attend her school plays and financed her college education, wouldn’t get to see her acting career further blossom.

Haskins indeed spoke his dreams into existence. From declaring as a 12-year-old that he would one day star at Ohio State, to predicting during his high school years that he would someday become Washington’s starting quarterback, he pursued and achieved goals.

Most recently, Haskins — who looked to resurrect his career after Washington released him in 2020 — had promised his former high school coach that he would eventually win the Steelers' starting quarterback job and reinvigorate the Pittsburgh fan base for years to come.

Haskins never got the chance to make that goal a reality.

But based on the success he experienced in high school and college, those close to him firmly believe Haskins would have indeed developed into a similarly prolific passer on the NFL ranks.

A playing career and life prematurely cut short will do nothing to diminish the positives that Haskins the person provided those in his life, however. Those individuals vow that Haskins’ legacy of love, humility and determination will continue to positively affect them.

“When you look at a guy that was that young and that successful, he was definitely a great inspiration to many,” Allen said. “Even though he was taken away from us too soon, he definitely was able to have an impact on this world that he left.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dwayne Haskins' final celebration of life attended by family, friends

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Swimmer Claire Carver-Dias, sprinter Sam Effah to lead Canada at Commonwealth Games

    Sprinter Sam Effah is joining swimmer Claire Carver-Dias as co-chef de missions for Canada at this summer's Commonwealth Games. Effah replaces Paralympic and Commonwealth champion swimmer Benoit Huot, who recently announced he was stepping back from the role as he and his wife expect their second child. The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28-Aug. 8 in Birmingham, England. Effah, of Calgary, is a two-time Canadian champion in the 100 metres who competed at the Commonwealth Games in

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi