Recalling Quebec's 2019 floods that left 10,500 temporarily homeless

When you think of classic Quebec weather, snowstorms may be the prevailing mental picture. However, in 2019, the headlining weather event was extreme flooding.

The cause of the catastrophic flooding did start in the province's notable winter. It was a cold and snowy season, so the ground was frozen solid. Toward the end of April, it poured in areas of Quebec.

The residents of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., evacuated when a local dam seemed it wouldn't hold. On April 27, some residents of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac evacuated when a dike broke.

Throughout the province, 310 municipalities were affected and 10,500 people had to leave their homes.

As of April 30, 9,070 homes and 273 businesses were flooded. The conditions also cause 82 landslides; 760 roads and highways were either completely destroyed or heavily damaged.

More than 1,000 soldiers were sent to support impacted areas. The Canadian Red Cross also set up respite stations to help those displaced by the floods.

The Quebec government provided $26 million to flood victims. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, $185 million worth of claims were filed as a result of the flooding.

