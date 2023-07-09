Recalling a deadly Ontario tornado that tossed cabins into a nearby lake

This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast by Chris Mei from The Weather Network, featuring stories about people, communities and events and how weather impacted them.

On Thursday, July 9, 2009, at 8:20 p.m., an F2 tornado hit Fisherman's Cove resort on Lac Seul, a lake near the town of Ear Falls, Ont. Ear Falls is located in the northwestern area of the province.

Brian Denzler, a local business owner, was inside when he heard a noise that sounded like a freight train, jet engine, and waterfall.

Ear Falls, Ontario. Courtesy of Dorothy Moore

Ear Falls, Ont. Courtesy of Dorothy Moore

Denzler watched as the tornado flattened areas of the campground. He saw it head towards cabins where three Oklahoma men were staying.

"It was so quick," said Denzler. Adding, "those cottages were airborne. It was like watching The Wizard of Oz. But then everything just turned to matchsticks and it all went flying across the lake, half a mile out or more."

Fifteen minutes after the tornado ravaged the area, the skies cleared. Denzer took a boat out around the lake to look for signs of life.

All three men died; 78-year-old Stanley Hollis, 65-year-old Bernie Jackson, and 66-year-old Dennis Kinkaid.

Damaged trees from the tornado path - Courtesy TWN

Damaged trees from the tornado path. Courtesy of TWN

The tornado's path reached up to 100-feet wide, with winds up to 240 km/h. Two cabins were destroyed and another one was shifted. But the people staying in the third cabin were slightly injured.

