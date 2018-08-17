Recalling Ben Stokes to England team to face India ‘hardest decision as captain’, says Joe Root

Joe Root said bringing Ben Stokes back into the England side for the third Test against India was “probably one of the most difficult selections” he has made as Test captain.

Stokes, who was acquitted on Tuesday after a case which began almost 11 months ago following a late-night brawl in Bristol, will replace his fellow all-rounder Sam Curran in Saturday’s clash at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The ECB and Root deliberated whether Stokes would be in the right frame of mind to return to the side and concluded that he was ready to play.

Ben Stokes has been swiftly returned to the England setup (Reuters)

“I sat him down yesterday [Thursday], just me and him, and asked him where he was at,” said Root. “He told me he’s desperate to get out there, wants to put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now.

“He felt he was ready to play. We obviously assessed his fitness as well, over the course of the two days.”

Stokes scored 27 runs and took six wickets in the first Test, including bowling out Virat Kohli in the second innings which all but confirmed England’s win at Edgbaston, but the all-rounder was in court in Bristol while England doubled their series lead with victory at rain-hit Lord’s.

Curran, 20, scored 87 runs and took five wickets in the first Test which he followed up with another impressive display at Lord’s, and is very unfortunate to get dropped.

“Sam misses out – Ben comes into the side,” Root explained. “It’s probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve had to make as captain.

“What Sam has done so far has been nothing short of high class,” he added.

Ollie Pope, 20, who replaced Dawid Malan in the second Test to make his debut, kept his place after scoring 28 runs in England's innings and 159 run victory. Chris Woakes retained his place after a man-of-the-match display for his maiden century and four wickets at Lord's.

On Stokes’ recall, England head coach Trevor Bayliss said that the whole squad is excited to have him back. “It was a collective decision,” he said on Thursday after drafting him to the squad.

“Myself, the management, the captain, Andy Flower, the board – everyone had a bit to say and basically thought for his own wellbeing it was good to get him back around the cricket.”

England team to play India

England lead the series 2-0

Alastair Cook

Keaton Jennings

Joe Root (c)

Ollie Pope

Jonny Bairstow (wk)

Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler

Chris Woakes

Adil Rashid

Stuart Broad

James Anderson