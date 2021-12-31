Recall of smoked fish that might have listeria is now four times larger than before

A week after recalling one lot of turbot after testing found listeria, Haifa Smoked Fish expanded the recall by four lots.

Now, in addition to lot No. 246 of 8-ounce packs of “Haifa Smoked Fish & Caviar Turbot Cold Smoked,” lot Nos. 97, 223, 299 and 321 have been pulled. If you have these lots, return them to the store or toss them.

The smoked fish went mainly to stores in New York and New Jersey.

If you have questions, call Dmitry Yakubbayev at 718 523-8899, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. In addition to senior citizens and children under 5 being the most vulnerable to salmonella’s worse effects, add pregnant women. They can suffer stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.

Fresh Express salad listeria recall includes store brands of Walmart, Aldi, BJ’s, others

Dole salads, Walmart, Kroger, others’ brands recalled in second deadly listeria outbreak