Recall: these doorglass inserts made for hurricane zones might come off in a hurricane

Doorglass inserts designed to protect your house from windblown debris blowing through your door during a tropical storm or hurricane shouldn’t be vulnerable to breaking off from the door in a tropical storm or hurricane. That’s why ODL recalled about 39,100 severe weather doorglass inserts.

Or, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, “Under severe weather conditions, such as hurricanes, the adhesive bond holding the doorglass inserts can become separated from the door causing a risk of injury and property damage from windborne debris.”

This hasn’t happened yet, according to the notice.

Inserts involved were sold under the ODL, Kenyon’s Glass and Western Reflections brands, sometimes to middle men who put them into finished doors. The notice names the Jeld-Wen brand, specifically. You could buy them through Zabitat.com, as well as Lowe’s and Home Depot, both in-store and online, from May 2022 through February 2023.

The blue circles show where to find the date codes on the severe weather doorglass insert recalled by ODL.

Model Nos. 958012 and 958045 were sold at Home Depot. Model Nos. sold at Lowe’s: 2570445; 940039; 940040; 940041; 940042; 940043; 940044; 940045; 940072; 940073; 940074; 940075; 940078; 940079; 940080; 940081; 940117; 940119; 940122; 940123; 940124; 949935; 1076439; 1076440 and 1076442.

Look on the bottom corners of the doors for the date codes. If the date code is 05/01/2022 through 12/06/2022, your insert is in the recall zone.

ODL wants consumers contacting them to set up a free repair session or free replacement. You can do that online, by emailing recall@ODL.com or by calling 800-221-2839, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.