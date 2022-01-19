REC Silicon - New share capital registered

(Oslo, Norway, 19 January 2022). Reference is made to the announcement by REC Silicon ASA (“REC Silicon” or the “Company”) published on 14 January 2022 regarding the board’s resolution to issue 48,213,001 new shares (the "New Shares") in the Company as a result of the agreement relating to a strategic equity investment in the Company by Hanwha Solutions Corporation..

The Share capital increase related to the New Shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new share capital of the Company is NOK 420,625,659, divided into shares 420,625,659, each with a par value of NOK 1.

