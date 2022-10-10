REC Silicon - Appoints new CFO

REC Silicon ASA

9 October 2022: REC Silicon ASA ("REC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeong Ryul Yun has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the REC group.

Mr. Yun has more than 25 years of experience from financial and managerial positions within the Hanwha group, focusing on executive management, financial reporting and control, and business development and strategy. He was most recently Executive Vice President of Hanwha Solutions / Q-cells, and prior to that Head of Business Development of Hanwha Corporation/Global.

Kurtis Levens, President and CEO of REC Silicon, said:

"I am very pleased to have Mr. Yun join the REC executive management team. He has a very strong financial background, which he combines with relevant international sector experience. I believe his experience and background will bring value to the group as a whole, and I look forward to working together with Mr. Yun to further position and grow the REC business."

Mr. Yun has an MBA in Corporate Finance from the Ohio State University and a MA from Yeonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. He also has an American Institute of Certified Public Accountant certificate from the California Board of Accountancy.

Mr. Yun replaces Mr. Douglas J. Moore, who has been acting as interim CFO for REC Silicon since November 2021. Mr. Moore will continue as a key member of the REC Silicon group finance team.

