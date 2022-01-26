Rec programs in St. Mary’s return

ST. MARY’S – Exercising an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s has restored recreation programs – including those for youth – on a go-slow basis.

“Council has given approval to begin to offer all recreation programs again that are currently permitted to run by the province,” Kerri Penney, director of community development and recreation, told The Journal last week, adding: “The reinstated programs [which include those for young people] will be run following all provincial restrictions in place, which for the most part are a maximum of 10 people at any program with masks and social distancing… only programs that allow us to follow that would be able to move forward.”

These are likely to include the Recplex’s learn to figure skate, free skates, learn to skate and learning to master healthy meals. Curling and hockey competitions will remain locked down, though Penney said hockey practices are being permitted.

“The president of the house league hockey organization would like to get the league back up and running under government rules,” she told council’s community of the whole on Jan. 19. “He is asking for 10 people at a time on the ice; siblings partnered up so that they are on the ice at the same time; and one coach, who is masked and distanced from participants, on the ice at any one time, but they would be practicing and not in competition with anybody from outside of the community.”

Earlier this month, council extended the suspension it imposed on youth programs late last year due to the rapid spread of the virus across the province. At that time, Penney noted: “Personally, I would like to hold off on programs starting back up. I’m trying to keep my kids home as [much as] possible. I’d like to go on maybe a period of two weeks or something like that where we keep reassessing.”

At last week’s committee of the whole, she said: “School was back in session as of Monday [Jan. 17), so, today, I would like to recommend to council that we begin to offer recreation programs again in the community as we are able to with our current staffing and abilities, meaning that we have youth staff. We will only be able to run programs with those youth staff if they’re comfortable and confident in working.”

She added the go-slow approach should give her and other municipal staff “the ability to start to explore offering different programs as they are safe to do so.”

Council approved the recommendation on the condition that staff continue to provide it with fortnightly updates.

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

