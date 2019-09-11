Rebuilding Vettel's confidence "won't be easy" - Brawn

to spin.

He received a stop/go penalty and three penalty points on his licence, leaving him one major incident from a race ban, and these mistakes were the latest in a long line stretching back to his crash while leading last year's German Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion is also under pressure to retain his reputation as team leader at Ferrari after Charles Leclerc's Monza win earned the youngster back-to-back victories.

"Vettel is clearly one of the greats of our sport, but at this tough time he really needs the support of the team to regain the confidence he seems to be lacking at the moment," said now-F1 sporting chief Brawn in his regular post-race review.

"That, as well as pushing on with the car development, has to be a priority for Mattia Binotto in the coming weeks.

"It won't be easy, but it is essential especially in terms of 2020."

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

