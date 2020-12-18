Rebuilding trust in the Justice Department starts — but doesn’t end — with Biden’s choice of attorney general

Crystal Hill
·Reporter
·12 min read

Before Attorney General William Barr assumed office in February, 2019, a startling memorandum on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation that he composed and sent, unsolicited, to the Department of Justice surfaced around the time of his nomination.

Barr, in his 2018 memo, asserted that the U.S. Constitution “places no limits on the president’s authority to act on matters which concern him or his own conduct,” revealing for some legal scholars a troubling view of the scope of presidential power, or at least of Trump’s.

The tersely-worded brief prompted Neil Kinkopf, a law professor at Georgia State University and former special assistant in the Office of Legal Counsel at the DOJ, to testify against Barr’s appointment, sending a warning that Barr’s vision of executive power exalts the presidency, clashes with the constitutional system of checks and balances, and is “too dangerous for any president to wield.”

Now, almost two years later, Kinkopf says that was an understatement. “In fact,” he told Yahoo News, “I would say I wasn't alarmist enough.”

Barr replaced, after a brief interregnum, Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who was essentially fired by Trump for insufficient loyalty, in not stopping the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Historically, presidents have sought out loyalists to serve as attorney general, arguably the one cabinet member with the power to bring down an administration. John F. Kennedy put his own brother, Robert Kennedy, in the job; Richard Nixon entrusted it to his hatchet-man John Mitchell. Eric Holder, President Obama’s attorney general, was often accused (by Republicans) of furthering Obama’s political interests.

US President Donald Trump listens to Attorney General Bill Barr in the Oval Office at the White House after receiving a briefing from top law enforcement officials on operations against the MS-13 gang in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump listens to Attorney General Bill Barr in the Oval Office at the White House after receiving a briefing from top law enforcement officials on operations against the MS-13 gang in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

After Watergate, the scandal that led to Nixon’s resignation and landed Mitchell in jail, structural reforms were enacted to help ensure the department’s independence. The Independent Counsel law, passed in 1978, but allowed to expire in 1999, was one such reform. Also in 1978, President Jimmy Carter’s Attorney General, Griffin Bell, established the rule that all communications with DOJ officials or line prosecutors about a particular case from Congress or White House staff should come through the attorney general’s office, to avoid any improper influence. Subsequent administrations have generally abided by that rule.

A 2009 memo from Holder reiterated that stance, stating that “initial communications” between the department and the White House concerning criminal investigations and White House requests for legal opinions will involve only the attorney general or the deputy attorney general. Requests from the White House for legal opinions are to go through the attorney general and the assistant attorney general, who is in charge of the Office of Legal Counsel.

In 1994, Bill Clinton’s attorney general, Janet Reno, set in motion the process that would end with his impeachment, appointing an independent counsel to look into two Republican obsessions of the early Clinton administration, the “Whitewater” land deal and the suicide of deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster. (Reno’s original choice, career Justice official Robert Fiske, was later replaced, by order of a panel of federal judges, with the veteran Republican operative Ken Starr, who eventually steered the investigation into Clinton’s personal behavior in office.)

In this Oct. 26, 2018, photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses before speaking about the arrest of Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., in the package bomb case, during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
In this Oct. 26, 2018, photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses before speaking about the arrest of Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., in the package bomb case, during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump, though, in this as in so many other areas, would not be bound by the norms and traditions of either the presidency or the Justice Department, viewing the attorney general as another subordinate required to do his bidding. Besieged by investigators, he reportedly demanded “Where’s my Roy Cohn?” — a reference to his longtime attorney and political mentor, the notoriously corrupt, bare-knuckled political infighter who died in 1986.

Revitalizing the Justice Department will depend on Biden’s willingness to entrust it to a strong and independent attorney general — who will inherit, among other potentially explosive projects, an investigation into Biden’s own son Hunter — and also on a reassessment and potential strengthening of the post-Watergate reforms, former DOJ employees told Yahoo News.

Phillip Halpern, a 36-year department veteran who in October publicly resigned from his position as an assistant U.S. attorney in San Diego in protest of the way Barr was handling the department, believes there should be structural changes to ensure that investigations don’t become politicized. In an interview with Yahoo News, he suggested more independence for the Inspector General and Office of Legal Counsel, and a commission to study how the DOJ handled cases during Trump’s presidency and make recommendations on what changes should be implemented to “insulate the attorney general as much as one can.”

Along similar lines, the American Constitution Society, a progressive legal advocacy group, said in an October report that when the Office of Legal Counsel gets new leadership, it should conduct a review of the office’s recent work, to “identify opinions or advice that fail to promote a legitimate interpretation of the law at issue, or that advance a conception of the separation of powers that unduly shields the president or the executive branch from scrutiny and accountability.”

The report, which emphasizes the importance of the office’s independence from partisanship, also says the office should be bound by its past advice and decisions, unless such advice is “formally withdrawn,” so it doesn’t appear to cater to “policy and political pressures” in its opinions.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, flanked by Acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O'Callaghan and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, speaks at a news conference to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Attorney General William Barr, flanked by Acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O'Callaghan and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, speaks at a news conference to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Another change suggested in a book by Robert Bauer, senior counsel for Biden’s campaign, and Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard Law School professor who served as assistant attorney general under Bush, is to have special counsels who, like Mueller, are appointed to investigate the president report their findings directly to Congress and the public without going through the Department of Justice, the New York Times reported. Bauer and Goldsmith’s book, about post-Trump reforms, is titled “After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency.”

Asked about Barr’s tenure at the DOJ, Kinkopf and other department veterans of both Democratic and Republican administrations told Yahoo News they believe he eroded the agency’s reputation as fair and independent of partisan interests — catering more to Trump’s political whims than the rule of law — and emphasized that new leadership must uphold the traditions and culture of the department.

“Inept and vulgar political leadership has undermined how the department is perceived,” Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. attorney and former acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, told Yahoo News. “I worry about the perception of [the department] because I know the overwhelming majority of people who work there — career folks who care deeply about the institution — are actually fair.”

Although there are reports of short-list contenders, such as Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, former deputy attorney general Sally Yates and federal appeals judge Merrick Garland (whose nomination to the Supreme Court by outgoing President Obama was stalled for nearly a year in the Senate), President-elect Joe Biden has yet to announce his pick. Biden’s transition team did not respond to questions from Yahoo News. The Department of Justice also did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Trump announced on Twitter that Barr had resigned, effective on Dec. 23, according to a letter he wrote to the president, and his deputy Jeffrey Rosen will become acting attorney general. “Our relationship has been a very good one,” Trump said of Barr. “He has done an outstanding job!”

Barr, who previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, led the department under Trump for just under two years. But his time as the nation’s top legal officer was long and tumultuous enough to rankle thousands of U.S. prosecutors, spark multiple resignations and mire the department in political controversies.

Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Building on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Washington, DC. The hearing is to discuss Robert S. Mueller III's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Building on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Washington, DC. The hearing is to discuss Robert S. Mueller III's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

His tenure was marked by a series of polarizing decisions that raised doubts about his motivations. Kicking off these perceived missteps was Barr’s representation last year of Mueller’s report on his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which concluded in March 2019. At a press conference in April, Barr said Mueller’s report stated that his investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Mueller, according to the Associated Press, privately told Barr that the attorney general’s public summary didn’t convey a key conclusion of the report — that the absence of a recommendation to bring criminal charges against Trump did not mean he was exonerated of allegations that he obstructed justice by interfering in Mueller’s investigation. Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2019 that DOJ policy does not allow a prosecutor to charge a sitting president.

Additionally, in a case involving the complete, unredacted release of Mueller’s report (a redacted version was released to the public), U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said in March that Barr “failed to provide a thorough representation of the findings set forth in the Mueller report,” causing the court “to question whether Attorney General Barr’s intent was to create a one-sided narrative,” according to court documents.

Barr’s summary of the report troubled Halpern, who told Yahoo News he was “disgusted.”

“The [report] clearly shows significant ties between the campaign and coordination with Russia (Trump and the campaign have denied this),” he said, “but Barr characterized that as exonerating the president.”

After the Mueller incident, Halpern noticed what he described in an October op-ed in the San Diego Union-Tribune as “selective meddling” in cases that touched the president, including Barr’s February involvement in the criminal case against Roger Stone, a Trump loyalist. Barr overruled a recommendation from prosecutors that Stone serve seven to nine years in federal prison for obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements. Stone ultimately was sentenced to 40 months behind bars, but Trump commuted his sentence days before he was scheduled to begin serving it.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands by in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands by in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

In June, Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, a federal prosecutor in Maryland, wrote in a statement to the House Judiciary Committee that the Department of Justice exerted “significant pressure” on prosecutors handling Stone’s case to “water down” his criminal conduct.

“I believe people who come into office have the right to set general policy,” Halpern told Yahoo News. “And that clearly happens in every administration. Just as Donald Trump, [through] Jeff Sessions, had the ability to say, ‘I'm going to arrest and charge every single person trying to come into this country [illegally]’. He had the right to do that. He even had the right, I believe, to say, ‘under the asylum process, I will not let them in the country.’ He did both of those things. Personally, I found both of those reprehensible, but that's policy.”

Halpern drew a distinction between an attorney general abiding by the general policy objectives of the administration in which he serves, which is how he characterized Sessions’ tenure — however distasteful he personally found it — and what he believes Barr did, which he says went beyond setting general goals and into “taking on individual issues,” or individual cases, that were germane to the president’s political interests.

Halpern’s public departure, and the reasons behind it, wasn’t unprecedented. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld found himself in a similar position as assistant attorney general in March 1998, when he and five other DOJ employees resigned over the leadership of then-Attorney General Edwin Meese during President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

“I spent seven years in the Justice Department trying to keep the politics out of law enforcement,” Weld told Yahoo News. “I resigned from the department, along with five other people, because we thought that [Meese], who’s a perfectly fine guy, came from the White House and never really took off his White House hat. And that's inconsistent with the best traditions of the Justice Department.”

Barr, Weld said, “had on a White House hat for entirely too much of the time.”

Senator Doug Jones , Sally Yates and Judge Merrick Garland. (Alex Edelman/Pool/AFP via Getty Images, Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Senator Doug Jones , Sally Yates and Judge Merrick Garland. (Alex Edelman/Pool/AFP via Getty Images, Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

One of Barr’s last acts as attorney general, however, was to tell the AP that the department did not uncover any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would impact the outcome of the presidential election, a statement that challenged the Trump campaign’s post-election legal crusade against the validity of the results. He also kept secret, as required by department policy, an ongoing federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, who was a frequent surrogate target of the Trump campaign.

“Barr did what every other attorney general has always done,” Kinkopf said. “And on his way out the door, instead of decrying the president's attempts to subvert democracy, he writes this obsequious resignation letter. So I find it hard to think of his [tenure] as anything other than an unmitigated disgrace.”

Now, the onus seems to be on Biden to choose a leader who will be viewed as impartial. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden said he won’t tell officials “what they have to do and don't have to do. I'm not going to be saying go prosecute A, B or C — I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department."

“The Department of Justice needs to be fair and it needs to be perceived as fair,” Rosenberg said. “It cannot be one or the other. It must be both.”

Thumbnail Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • 8 Germans, 2 Swedes test positive for COVID-19 inside world junior bubble

    The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany's team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton bubble. 

  • Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will punt just two weeks after having cancerous tumor removed

    Rigoberto Sanchez missed two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

  • Report: Drew Brees will start for Saints vs. Chiefs in return from rib fractures

    Drew Brees missed four games because of fractured ribs.

  • Kawhi Leonard on Clippers recruitment claims: 'People try to find any way to get some money'

    The NBA is investigating claims a man helped recruit Leonard and is owed $2.5M.

  • Al Michaels pulled from 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 15 due to 'COVID-19 safety protocols'

    Al Michaels said he feels "great" and has "no symptoms."

  • Jeremy Lin reportedly finalizing G League deal to return to Warriors

    Lin will need to work his way on to the Warriors' 15-man roster.

  • Canelo Alvarez says a GGG trilogy 'is possible' in 2021

    Ahead of his blockbuster world title fight against Callum Smith on December 19 on DAZN, Canelo Alvarez discusses returning to the ring, his game plan against arguably the largest opponent of his career and a potential GGG trilogy in 2021.

  • The latest turn in Tiger Woods’ tale is a heartwarming one 

    Tiger Woods and son Charlie make a heartwarming duo on the golf course.

  • Milestone watch: Will Derrick Henry hit 2,000 yards? | More Football

    The Titans running back will need to average 156 yards per game in his final three contests, but that's not as far fetched as you may think. A few other milestones to keep your eye on: Travis Kelce is in position to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing down a defensive feat that hasn't been done since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

  • 2021 NFL draft: 10 prospects with most to prove in conference-championship weekend

    Here are the 10 prospects who have the most to gain or lose from an NFL draft standpoint.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver ever, says Jerry Rice is 'third or fourth'

    Randy Moss believes stats and championships don't matter when talking about the best receiver of all time.

  • Raiders in midst of another late-season collapse

    A promising start to the season followed by a December collapse.Coach Jon Gruden’s third season back on the sideline for the Raiders is looking a lot like his second after they fell for the fourth time in the past five games with a 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.After starting the season 6-3, the Raiders blew a late lead at home to Kansas City, got blown out at Atlanta, needed a last-second miracle to beat the winless Jets and then lost back-to-back home games to Indianapolis and the Chargers.It’s a pattern that’s similar to last season when they started 6-4 only to lose five of their final six games to miss out on the post-season.The Raiders haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention but their chances are on life support. They would need to win the final two games and then have a whole series of other events follow, including multiple losses by multiple other contenders.“Anybody that doesn’t think we’re still in this is mistaken, and we need some things to go our way,” Gruden said Friday. “It would help if some of these officiating calls would go our way too, but we got to keep playing. We got to find a way to win our eighth game. If we can win our eighth game and get a little help around the league, we can stay in until the final week of the season like we were last year.”Now the question will be who will start at quarterback in those games after Derek Carr left in the first quarter with a groin injury that leaves him as a “50-50” proposition to play next week against Miami, according to Gruden.Marcus Mariota had an impressive Raiders debut, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown and running for 88 yards and another score.“What Marcus did last night was spectacular,” Gruden said. “When this kid is healthy, this guy is a special playmaker and I think he proved it last night.”But he also had a late interception in regulation and was unable to punch it in on the opening drive of overtime as the Raiders settled for a field goal, opening the door for the Chargers to drive for the game-winning TD.WHAT’S WORKINGPasses to Darren Waller. The Raiders tight end once again had a big game, catching nine passes for 150 yards and a TD. That follows up a 200-yard, two TD performance two weeks ago against the Jets. Waller joins Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe (twice) and Kellen Winslow (once) and former Raider Todd Christensen (once) as the only TEs with a pair of 150-yard games in the same season. Waller’s 45 yards receiving the past three games are the most ever in a three-game span for a tight end.WHAT NEEDS HELPPass rush. The Raiders once again failed to generate any consistent pressure against the quarterback in what has been a recurring problem all season. They had only one sack and had only a handful of quarterback hits. Maxx Crosby has gone five straight games without a sack and appears to be wearing down while playing 82% of defensive snaps.STOCK UPMariota. Mariota hadn’t seen the field all season since signing a contract that guaranteed him $7.5 million for 2020. But he quickly shook off rust and showed why Tennessee made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He became the only player to record at least 200 yards passing and a TD, and 50 yards rushing and a TD in a game he didn’t start since at least 1948.STOCK DOWNTrayvon Mullen. The second-year cornerback had been one of the few bright spots on defence this season but had a forgettable night against the Chargers. He was penalized four times, the most in a game for a single Raiders player in four years, and was beaten in coverage as well.INJUREDWR Hunter Renfrow is in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the game. ... Gruden expects WR Henry Ruggs to return to practice late next week from the COVID-19 list and is hopeful DE Clelin Ferrell, LB Nicholas Morrow, CB Damon Arnette and S Johnathan Abram can return after missing the game with injuries.KEY NUMBER.377. That’s Gruden’s career winning percentage in December as his team once again is falling apart late in the season. Of the 81 coaches in the Super Bowl era who have coached more than 25 December games in the regular season, Gruden’s 23-38 record gives him the sixth worst winning percentage in the month.NEXT STEPSHost Miami on Dec. 26.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • McGovern a durable constant on Jets' ever-changing O-line

    NEW YORK — Connor McGovern isn't used to losing. He can't stand it. This dismal season with the New York Jets has taken things to another level.The veteran centre describes himself as “extremely competitive,” the product of a family that can't even play card games together because things get too intense. That's why 0-13 is difficult to deal with — especially when some fans are rooting for a winless season to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick in April.“It's just not in my nature to lose,” McGovern said Friday. “If you’re going to be good at football and play at an elite level, you're never playing to lose. So, I mean, it might be easy for somebody sitting on the couch eating pizza, chips and dip to say they should keep losing. But if they’ve ever strapped the pads on, that sounds like an impossible thing for me to do."So I’m going to do whatever I can to win.”The choruses of “Tank For Trevor!” have gotten louder over the last several weeks, with many Jets fans having visions of Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence playing for them next season.The current players and coaches are still focused on the present, though. And that means trying to win this week. And every other week. That's where the disconnect lies between players and some fans — where they're hoping for opposite results.“I don’t feel like anybody here is intentionally trying to lose,” McGovern said. "It hurts to lose. I don’t put my body through this, and I don’t think anybody on the Jets puts their body through it to lose. This game is too hard to do for a paycheque. The pay is obviously a bonus, it's nice and kind of sets you up for putting your body through that. But this game is too hard to do it for a piece of paper and some money in the bank.“You've got to love it to be great at this game. And you’re not going to love it if you’re trying to lose.”McGovern's comments echoed those of Philadelphia centre Jason Kelce, who earlier this week talked about how winning should always be a franchise's priority over developing young players or trying to set up the team's future now by “tanking.”“Not one guy can come into an organization and unlock a Super Bowl,” McGovern said. “That’s just not how football is. And to kind of take words out of (Kelce's) mouth, it’s a team sport. It’s a team game. And the team’s going to win it. The organization is going to win it.”But the Jets, whose 13-game losing streak is the longest in team history, are having a difficult time just winning one game. They also appear on track — with games at the Los Angeles Rams, home vs. Cleveland and at New England — to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and the 2017 Browns as the only NFL teams to go 0-16.The 27-year-old McGovern spent his first four NFL seasons in Denver, where the Broncos didn't do a lot of winning during his time there, either. They were 27-37 and McGovern signed a three-year, $27 million contract with New York last April.He has since become the most reliable part of the Jets' revamped and seemingly ever-changing offensive line. New York has used eight combinations of linemen this season, but the constant has been McGovern.“He’s done a good job, very knowledgeable as far as just football in general,” coach Adam Gase said. “He really thinks things through, he does a great job of communicating with the rest of the line, with the quarterback. His preparation is outstanding. I’ve been really impressed with that.”McGovern is the only player on offence to start all 13 games, playing 97.47% of the offensive snaps. Linebacker Neville Hewitt and safety Marcus Maye are the only other players start every game.McGovern smiled and knocked on the wooden lectern when a reporter mentioned his durability.“I take a lot of pride in it,” McGovern said. “It’s kind of something that I’ve taken extreme pride in my whole career, whether it was high school, college or the NFL.”Not that McGovern hasn't been banged up a bunch during his career. It's just the approach he takes, like most other offensive lineman.“You’ve got to be a tough dude to play in the trenches,” he said. “It’s 65 to 80 fights in a game. And that’s what your mindset is. So a little nick here or there, whatever it is, I was always told there’s a difference between being hurt and injured. As long as you’re hurt, you can keep playing offence line."So that’s kind of the mentality I've always taken with me.”NOTES: WR Jamison Crowder (calf) is questionable to play Sunday. He was limited Friday for the second straight practice. No one else was listed with an injury designation. ... Gase said DL Folorunso Fatukasi, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, did not violate any rules when he was deemed a close contact of someone outside the organization who tested positive with the coronavirus. No other defensive linemen or coaches were considered at risk.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Stafford questionable vs. Titans but C Ragnow ruled out

    ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday’s game in Tennessee, and Lions centre Frank Ragnow has been ruled out because of a throat injury that has him trying not to talk to protect his vocal cords.The Lions originally listed Ragnow as questionable Friday before downgrading him to out. Ragnow did not practice all week and met with a specialist Friday. Stafford also hasn’t practiced this week due to a rib injury that kept him from finishing Detroit’s loss to Green Bay last week.“He is going on the trip,” Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said.Tennessee (9-4) had nobody ruled out for the game. The Titans designated cornerback Adoree Jackson as questionable for the first time this season. Jackson was placed on injured reserve hours before Tennessee’s opener and he has yet to play this season.Left guard Rodger Saffold (toe), safety Kenny Vaccaro (illness) and tight end Geoff Swaim (ankle) also are questionable for Tennessee.Detroit will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay yet again. Golladay last played Nov. 1 in a loss to Indianapolis because of an injured hip. The Lions also ruled out offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip).Defensive tackle John Pensini (shoulder) is questionable for Detroit (5-8).___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Florida's Keyontae Johnson delivers emotional video message after terrifying court collapse

    Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during their game with Florida State, and has been hospitalized ever since.

  • Moukoko, 16, sets Bundesliga record but Union beats Dortmund

    BERLIN — Youssoufa Moukoko became the Bundesliga’s youngest ever goal-scorer on Friday but couldn’t prevent Borussia Dortmund losing at Union Berlin 2-1.Moukoko, aged 16 years, 28 days, equalized with a fierce strike on the hour-mark for his first goal in his sixth league appearance and on his second start under new Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.“We have to congratulate the young 16-year-old on his goal. It’s something special," Union captain Christopher Trimmel said.Union recovered, and Marvin Friedrich scored the winner with a header to a corner in the 78th minute for the home side to move just a point behind Dortmund after 13 games played.“We’re on the right path,” said Trimmel, who drew with Bayern Munich 1-1 last weekend and followed on Tuesday by drawing at Stuttgart 2-2. "Many people said we’d struggle with the absences of (injured forwards) Max Kruse and Joel Pohjanpalo. But we’re a team. It’s fun.”Dortmund had been hoping for its second win in two games under Terzic, who replaced the fired Lucien Favre on Sunday. Terzic started with a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen on Tuesday but his team was forced to make mistakes by Urs Fischer’s well-organized home side. Fischer had two empty spots on his substitutes' bench due to injuries.The first big chance fell to Union’s Taiwo Awoniyi when Mats Hummels did just enough to put him off.Terzic evidently told his players to pressure their opponents for they pressed and harried any time Union’s players had the ball.Gio Reyna’s pressure on Friedrich set Moukoko on his way. He teed up the unmarked Jadon Sancho but the England forward fired off-target.A mistake from Thomas Meunier almost proved costly for the visitors. Awoniyi was thwarted by a fine save from Roman Bürki and Cedric Teuchert fired over the unguarded goal on the rebound. Sheraldo Becker had another great chance some 10 minutes later but shot weakly at Bürki.Moukoko came closer than anyone before the break when he crashed a shot off the right post.Awoniyi finally broke the deadlock from close range in the 57th when Grischa Prömel headed on a corner, but Moukoko equalized three minutes later with a rocket inside the left post after being played in by Raphaël Guerreiro.Then Dortmund’s defence left Friedrich free to head in the winner.Fans outside set off fireworks to celebrate. The game – like all others in the Bundesliga – was played without supporters present due to coronavirus restrictions.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • NCAAW what to watch week 4: ACC heats up, Pac-12 offers ranked Stanford-UCLA Monday matinee

    Does a Monday matinee count as a Week 4 game? Maybe not, but you'll want to duck out of work for it anyway.

  • Rivera trying to get Washington where Carroll's Seahawks are

    WASHINGTON — Quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner already are assured of a ninth consecutive winning season — every year they’ve been in the NFL with the Seahawks.A victory or a tie at Washington on Sunday would put Seattle in the playoffs for the eighth time in that span.That sort of consistent, continued success for coach Pete Carroll and Co. is precisely the sort of thing Ron Rivera would love to build with Washington, which is assured of extending its three-decade drought without a single 11-win season and owns a grand total of just one post-season win since 2005.And while there is a long way to go for that big-picture goal, Rivera at least has his club heading in the right direction. Four consecutive victories fueled largely by rookie Chase Young and a talented defence have lifted Washington to a 6-7 record and a spot alone atop the NFC East heading into its matchup with Seattle, which is 9-4 and tied for the NFC West lead.“This,” Rivera said, “is an opportunity to see where we are and where we’re headed as a football team.”Rivera, fired a year ago by the Carolina Panthers, is generating NFL Coach of the Year buzz, both for the on-field improvement with a team that was 3-13 last season and the fact that he’s done it while completing treatment for cancer.“He’s a terrific ball coach and he’s shown that. And he’s doing it again,” Carroll said. “To overcome all of the things — 1-5 and all that, and sick and everything else, and pandemic and you name it, new job — just a fantastic accomplishment.”Rivera prefers to merely appreciate that Washington is suddenly “relevant,” to use his word.“The biggest thing is we realize what we did the last four weeks or whatever doesn’t mean anything this coming Sunday,” he said.“If you go back and look at it,” continued Rivera, whose club’s recent run includes three road wins, two against previously unbeaten Pittsburgh and reigning NFC champion San Francisco, “this stretch was a stretch a lot of people didn’t think we had much of a chance.”CHASE-ING QBSYoung’s play speaks for itself: The No. 2 overall draft pick leads rookies with 5 1/2 sacks, and in the first half alone last week he produced a sack, a forced fumble and a 47-yard fumble return for a TD. What’s impressing his coaches and teammates is his sideline-stalking energy and enthusiasm.“It’s crazy unusual for a rookie, I think, to have the type of leadership that Chase has. Genuine leadership,” said Washington QB Alex Smith, who will miss the game with a right calf injury and be replaced as the starter by Dwayne Haskins.“I think a lot of young guys, especially high picks, I think you feel pressure to do it some way or somehow. I think Chase is so comfortable in his own skin and being who he is. ... He’s definitely unique."PROTECTING RUSSOne of Seattle’s big concerns is the health of starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who has been bothered by a high-ankle sprain. Shell was injured in Seattle’s win over Arizona in Week 11, missed the next two games, then returned last week against the Jets before aggravating the injury and sitting out the second half.Cedric Ogbuehi and Chad Wheeler struggled as fill-ins. Jamarco Jones was used there as well, but has been out with a groin injury. Not ideal against Washington’s active defensive line filled with first-rounders.“They’re just loaded. They’re able to play a lot of base defence and be really effective with their four-man rush, but also how they play the run, too,” Carroll said about Washington. “It’s built around those guys.”BRINGING PRESSURENo team in the NFL has been better at getting to the quarterback lately than Seattle. After struggling to get regular pressure on QBs in the first half of the season, the Seahawks have 27 sacks over their past seven games, the most in the league during that span. Safety Jamal Adams leads Seattle with 8 1/2 sacks — the most by a defensive back in a season since the stat became official in 1982 — and four other players have at least three apiece.1,000 TIMES TWOWith a big game against Washington, wide receiver Tyler Lockett could join teammate DK Metcalf in reaching the 1,000-yard mark. Metcalf is second in the NFL with 1,180 yards receiving and averages 17.1 yards per catch. Lockett has 12 more catches than Metcalf (81 to 69) and has 886 yards. Only one time in franchise history did Seattle have two guys reach 1,000: Brian Blades and Joey Galloway in 1995. But there’s also this: Only two wideouts (Brandon Aiyuk of San Francisco and Amari Cooper of Dallas) had 100-yard games against Washington this season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLHoward Fendrich, The Associated Press

  • Week 15's top NFL game: Chiefs vs. Saints

    The Saints have to show a top-level NFC defense has a plan that can work against Patrick Mahomes and company.