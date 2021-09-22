Rebuilding an Irish Single Malt Whiskey Powerhouse

Alamy

Single malt Irish whiskey is in distiller Darryl McNally’s blood. His ancestors made the historic spirit for centuries in Ireland. Now he’s trying to rebuild his family’s Limavady distillery at the northern tip of the island.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by McNally to talk about his project and his new sherry cask–finished single malt Irish whiskey that just launched in the United States. The trio also chats about the McNally family’s long and spirited history, the state of Irish single malt and his plans for the Limavady brand.

So pour yourself a dram of whiskey and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

