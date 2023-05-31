Rebuild permission sought for cottage at Bridgerton mansion

The owners of a cottage that featured in the Netflix drama Bridgerton have applied for planning permission to completely rebuild it.

Laundry Cottage and its stable yards, at Wrotham Park, Hertfordshire, were gutted by fire in July 2022.

An application submitted to Hertsmere Borough Council revealed plans to preserve "as much of the existing fabric as possible".

The plans said the cottage interiors were almost destroyed in the blaze.

"As a result of the fire, the roofs of the stable block, vehicle store and Laundry Cottage are nearly totally destroyed," a planning statement said.

"The interior of the stables and vehicle store were also gutted, with more of the internal finishes severely damaged, both by the fire and then subsequently from the firefighting efforts."

It added that some surviving structures were exposed to the elements, and scaffolding and a temporary roof have been built to shelter the remaining sections.

No one was hurt in the 2022 blaze and the fire did not spread to the main mansion, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed at the time.

Wrotham Park featured as Aubrey Hall, the Bridgerton family's country estate, in the hit Netflix period drama.

The Hertfordshire stately home has also been a location for many films and series, including The Crown, The Diplomat, Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - and Bridget Jones's Diary.

The neo-Palladian mansion was originally built in 1754 for the Byng family, who still live there.

It is sandwiched between the M25 near South Mimms and the Greater London town of Barnet.

Designed by Isaac Ware, the gardens were landscaped by Capability Brown, King George III's master gardener at Hampton Court.

Capability Brown landscaped some of England's best known gardens, including at Kew in London, Ashridge House near Berkhamsted, Audley End in Essex, and Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

