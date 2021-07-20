‘We will rebuild.’ Lexington ice skating rink catches fire, suffers major damage

Firefighters remained at the badly damaged Lexington Ice Center Tuesday after the building caught fire overnight.

About 60 fire department personnel responded to the two-alarm fire Monday night at the ice skating facility on Eureka Springs Drive. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm because of the size of the building, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

“Upon arrival, crews found quite a bit of fire and immediately upgraded the incident to a working structure fire,” Saas said.

It took nearly an hour and a half for firefighters to knock down the fire after being dispatched at 6:19 p.m., Saas said. The fire had a “head start” because it had built up so much before personnel were dispatched, Saas said. The damage to the building was “significant,” he said.

No civilians were injured but one firefighter was evaluated for heat exhaustion, Saas said. That firefighter didn’t have to go to a hospital.

The Lexington Ice Center’s owners said in a Facebook post that the fire caused damage to the facility’s second ice rink. The owners said they didn’t know what caused the fire.

“We’re very thankful no one was hurt or inside of the building when it happened,” they said in the social media post. “We have been through tragedy before and just as before we will rebuild.”

The post also said the main ice rink and the mini golf courses weren’t damaged. Lexington Ice Center owners thanked the Lexington Fire Department for doing a “wonderful job at every aspect” of fighting the fire.

Firefighters were checking on hot spots Tuesday morning to make sure the fire didn’t rekindle. A fire investigator was also called to the scene to determine what caused the fire, Saas said.