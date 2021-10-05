Rebound in Store for TSX

Futures for Canada's main stock index rebounded on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark index hit a 2-1/2-month low, as oil prices stayed near their highest levels in at least three years.

The TSX Composite fell 98.62 points by Monday’s end to 20,052.25.

The Canadian dollar dropped 0.2 cents to 79.40 cents U.S.

December futures jumped 0.4% Tuesday,

RBC cut the rating on Air Canada to sector perform from outperform

TD Securities resumed coverage on Altus Group with a buy rating

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Boat Rocker Media with a buy rating.

On the macroeconomic scale, Statistics Canada said our merchandise exports increased 0.8% in August, while imports decreased 1.4%.

That means Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world remained in a surplus position, widening from $736 million in July to $1.9 billion in August.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 5.72 points Monday to 860.16

ON WALLSTREET

Stock futures gained on Tuesday as the major averages appeared set to rebound from Monday’s tech-focused selloff.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials hiked 159 points, or 0.5%, to 34,029.

Futures for the S&P 500 took on 20.25 points, or 0.4%, to 4,311.50.

Futures for the NASDAQ Composite Index hiked 65 points, or 0.5%, to 14,527.25.

Facebook shares added 1.5% in pre-market trading following a 5% slide on Monday due to a whistleblower’s claims and a site outage. Amazon and Apple were higher in the premarket after each losing more than 2% on Monday. Microsoft and Netflix were also higher.

In Washington, lawmakers are still trying to agree to raise or suspend the U.S. borrowing limit and avert a dangerous first-ever default on the national debt.

The Treasury Department warned last week that lawmakers must address the debt ceiling before Oct. 18 when officials estimate the U.S. will exhaust emergency efforts to honor its bond payments.

Overseas, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 faded 2.2% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.3%.

Oil prices added 85 cents to $78.47 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices dropped $8.70 to $1,758.90 U.S. a pound.



