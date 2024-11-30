Advertisement

The rebirth of Kevin Schade has really come out of nowhere 💥

OneFootball
·1 min read
Have yourself a day, Kevin Schade.


Brentford have virtually put Leicester to the sword thanks to the individual performance of their German midfielder on Saturday.

Schade has registered a hat-trick against the Foxes and an assist to put his side up 4-1 after an hour of action.

It's a true rebirth for the 23-year-old, who comparatively only registered three goal contributions during the entirety of last season.

To make things even better, he's become one of only four German players to register a hat-trick in the English top flight.

📸 Alex Pantling - 2024 Getty Images