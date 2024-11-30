The rebirth of Kevin Schade has really come out of nowhere 💥

Have yourself a day, Kevin Schade.





Brentford have virtually put Leicester to the sword thanks to the individual performance of their German midfielder on Saturday.

Schade has registered a hat-trick against the Foxes and an assist to put his side up 4-1 after an hour of action.

It's a true rebirth for the 23-year-old, who comparatively only registered three goal contributions during the entirety of last season.

4 - Kevin Schade is only the fourth German to score a hat-trick in the @premierleague, along with Jürgen Klinsmann (1998), Fredi Bobic (2002), and André Schürrle (2014). Wunderbar. pic.twitter.com/4Mw8WXoGJa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2024

To make things even better, he's become one of only four German players to register a hat-trick in the English top flight.

📸 Alex Pantling - 2024 Getty Images