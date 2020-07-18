Rebic takes aim at Juve stars Higuain and Bernardeschi, hails 'leader' Ibrahimovic

Ante Rebic has taken aim at Juventus stars Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi over their on-field conduct and hailed the qualities of "leader" and Milan team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Rossoneri overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Juve 4-2 in Serie A earlier this month, a match in which Ibrahimovic and Rebic were each on target.

But Milan forward Rebic was less than impressed with what he perceived to be theatrics from some of Juve's line-up, while he also revealed a barb from Bianconeri goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny stoked the fires.

"There are two Rebics," he told Sportweek. "In private I'm very quiet, a little withdrawn because I don't like people talking about me.

"On the pitch there's another Ante, which breaks everyone's balls. At one point during the win against Juve, I said something to Higuain.

"I'm not a fan of players like him, who are big and strong yet stay down for three minutes whenever they're touched.

"The same goes for Bernardeschi and the same thing happened against SPAL. Ibra takes lots of beatings too but gets up immediately and without a whimper. Others cry too much.

"I say something to Higuain and Szczesny tells me: 'You're 2-0 down, don't get cocky'.

"I didn't answer him. Normally I would've replied, because another thing I don't like is people underestimating me.

"This time, however, I didn't open my mouth. I replied to Szczesny in a different way... I'm strong mentally: whoever attacks me, fires me up."

Rebic is relishing playing with veteran striker Ibrahimovic, who returned to Milan on a short-term deal in January.

It remains to be seen if Ibrahimovic will remain in Milan beyond the end of the campaign but Rebic had nothing but praise for the way the Swedish superstar fires up his team-mates.

Rebic added: "We need him. Ibra's a leader. Before the Juve game, he said to us 'I'll show the Juventus players how to play football'.

"It was his way of getting us fired up, [Asmir] Begovic and [Simon] Kjaer too. They're experienced players who know how to calm you down or spur you on."