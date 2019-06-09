Rebellion to run vibrant art car liveries in Le Mans 24 Hours

Rebellion to run vibrant art car liveries at Le Mans

Privateer World Endurance Championship LMP1 squad Rebellion Racing has revealed a pair of radical 'art car' liveries for next weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Rebellion will forgo its usual red and black colour scheme in favour of two garish neon designs, the result of a tie-up with Los Angeles-based artist Tomyboy and his Rocketbyz brand.

The team's #1 R-13, shared by Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani and Bruno Senna, features a livery with yellow, pink and green splashed on a black background, while the #3 car of Gustavo Menezes, Thomas Laurent and Nathanael Berthon is predominantly pink, yellow and white.

Rebellion used its traditional livery for the recent Le Mans test day, where it set the best time of the non-hybrid LMP1 teams.

Lotterer's best time in the #1 car was 1.8 seconds shy of the overall best set by Sebastien Buemi in the #8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID.

