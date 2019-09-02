Rebellion back to one car for remaining 2019 races

The Swiss squad made a last-minute decision to run the second of the two Gibson-powered R-13s that it had originally entered for the new campaign at Silverstone last weekend, with Nathanael Berthon, Pipo Derani and Loic Duval sharing driving duties.

Rebellion indicated at the time of its announcement that it planned to field its #3 car at every race, but with priority given to next year’s Spa 6 Hours and Le Mans 24 Hours.

But team owner Alexandre Pesci told Motorsport.com that the second Rebellion entry will now not be appearing again before next April's Spa event.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That leaves the team with only its #1 entry for the upcoming races at Fuji, Shanghai, Bahrain, Sao Paulo and Sebring, where there are set to be only five LMP1s on the grid, before it returns to full strength for the final two races of the 2019/20 season.

#3 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Nathanael Berthon, Pipo Derani, Loic Duval

#3 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Nathanael Berthon, Pipo Derani, Loic Duval JEP / LAT Images

JEP / LAT Images