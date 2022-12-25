Rebel Wilson Takes Baby Daughter Royce to Meet Santa Claus with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en. Rebel Wilson/Instagram



Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are reveling in being new parents.

The couple is celebrating their first Christmas with baby Royce Lilian and they're commemorating the occasion in a major way — by taking the little tot to meet Santa.

On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect actress, 42, posted several pics of her baby's first meeting with St. Nick to her Instagram stories.

The first image showed Agruma, Wilson and Santa all posed with the little girl and smiling for the camera.

The second photo was of the newborn looking nice and snug in Santa's arms, and the third pic showed Rebel's sister, Annachi Wilson — showing that the entire visit was a family affair!





The Wilson-Agruma crew has been spending their first Christmas as a family on vacation in Colorado.

On Friday, Wilson shared another series of pictures of their family posed in front of a Christmas tree. "First family Christmas," she captioned the carousel, followed by a string of festive emojis.

Wilson, 42, and Agruma welcomed their "beautiful miracle" via surrogate last month.





Earlier this month, The Almond and the Seahorse actress opened up about life as a new mom, telling PEOPLE, "I have such a respect for all the mums out there. I saw what my mum did and how hard it was for her at times. Being a single mother. The other day, I was like, 'Do I put on makeup, or do I have breakfast?' Those are my options because I don't have time for both!"

Still, the new mama wouldn't change a single thing. "I want to spend as much time with her as humanly possible," she said. "I love cuddling her. I'm obsessed with her already. She's just the cutest."