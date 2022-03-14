Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to ‘get more acting roles’

(Getty)

Rebel Wilson has revealed she lost weight to “get more acting roles”.

The host of this year’s Baftas famously embarked on a “year of health” in 2020 and lost 77lbs.

During her opening monologue of the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards, Wilson said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”

She went on to say that “everybody is asking” why she lost weight. She joked: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson.”

Wilson continued: “No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler movie.”

Wilson opened the show wearing a red sequin floor-length gown with a plunging neckline.

Before the awards ceremony began, stars descended on the red carpet outside of London’s Royal Albert Hall.

This year marked the first full-capacity Baftas since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ahead of the awards, attendees were told to dress respectfully amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The result saw many attendees, like Laura Whitmore, Ariana DeBose and Wunmi Mosaku, dress in yellow, the national colour of Ukraine.

Wilson has previously said that people treat her differently since losing weight, such as holding doors open for her or carrying her groceries.

“I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I’ve always been quite confident. So it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident,” she said during an appearance on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin.

“I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like: ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?’”