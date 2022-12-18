Rebel Wilson says she felt "a little disconnected" using a surrogate

Jade Biggs
·2 min read

Rebel Wilson has shared her honest feelings on using a surrogate to welcome her first child, admitting she felt "a little disconnected".

Speaking to Today, the actor revealed her journey to motherhood began back in 2020. "I was getting to 40 and I was like, 'I really do want to become a mother'," she recalled. "But at the time, I didn't have a partner, and so I went to the fertility doctor," Rebel went on, explaining that she began trying IVF.

Sadly the process didn't work out as planned, and the Pitch Perfect star described it as "devastating" when she "tried to create embryos from the [harvested] eggs, and none of them survived."

"Being healthy and [doing] everything the doctors had said, and feeling awesome – and then it didn't work. All 18 eggs that I had, none of them worked. I was like, 'Oh my god.' It was such an emotional roller coaster," she added.

rebel wilson says she felt
Mike Marsland - Getty Images

As for her experience with surrogacy, Rebel said: "I was still young enough to try a few more times, and then luckily got my gorgeous baby girl. Having a baby via a surrogate is a bit different of an experience because in a way, you feel a little disconnected."

The 42-year-old continued: "Even though I had this gorgeous surrogate who was so loving and it was so awesome to get to do this with her. But then it’s not until the baby literally popped out – it was almost like a comedy scene – and then you hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and... it was just amazing and so emotional."

Rebel took to social media just a few months ago to announce the birth of her first child. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," the actor told her fans on 7 November. "I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!"

She went on: "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

